A DEI FBI covers for terrorists and Biden

From the beginning of the Harris/Biden administration, the focus of the FBI and every other organ of government has been not protecting America from criminals, terrorists, or hostile foreign states like China but pursuing and punishing political enemies. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made clear his quixotic campaign against white people in the military. Then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley vowed to combat “white rage.” Joe Biden repeatedly proclaimed America’s greatest terror threat was “white supremacy,” which, to his way of thinking, was Normal Americans who opposed his policies.

Graphic: X Screenshot

The FBI, which once focused on federal law enforcement, counter-espionage, and counter-terrorism, had a new focus: finding domestic racial threats that, for all intents and purposes, didn’t exist. Agents of the FBI found them in “radical traditional Catholics,” people who took their faith seriously and—gasp!—appreciated the Latin Mass. FBI Director Wray lied about that, claiming he was appalled that a single field office did that sort of thing, which he immediately stopped. It didn’t take long to discover multiple field offices were involved.

FBI resources were also diverted to combat another domestic terrorist scourge: parents speaking out at school board meetings over concern about the political and sexual indoctrination and recruitment of their children. We have no idea of the total FBI resources committed to that diabolical threat, but schools are everywhere, so it can’t be small.

Graphic: X Screenshot

We’ve finally learned at least 26 FBI assets were present at the Capitol on January 6 and were just sort of hanging around enjoying the sights. They weren’t there at the FBI’s direction and didn’t incite anything, no sir! That came from an Inspector General, not the FBI, and we can be reasonably certain there were far more present; they were there for a reason, and it wasn’t just to take in the sights. The FBI, DOJ, White House, and congressional Democrats remain very proud of the more than a thousand Americans they’ve prosecuted and jailed over January 6, most having done nothing more than non-violently touring the Capitol building, and many who were merely present, harmed no one and nothing, and never entered the building.

The CCCP has long operated secret police stations in our cities. Chinese agents are seeded throughout our universities and businesses, stealing all manner of secrets. Innumerable military-aged and appearing Chinese males have swarmed over the border. We also know hundreds of Islamists on terrorist watch lists have been intercepted, but the Administration won’t say what has happened to them. Thousands have simply walked across the border, and we’ve no idea who or where they are. Our enemies have arrangements with Mexican cartels who help them cross the border and supply them.

The FBI has involved itself in what it claims are nothing more than crimes of local jurisdiction and, in so doing, very carefully controlling what information about the “criminals” and their crimes leaks out. The FBI usually has no interest in or time for local crimes.

And we’ve learned that in addition to the FBI’s realigned focus on becoming the political enforcers of the administration, they’ve entirely embraced DEI, CRT, and every other facet of wokeness. Whistleblowers have reported they’re hiring based virtually entirely on racial and gender quotas. Hiring standards have dramatically declined, and the FBI has been hiring “bread crumbs,” people no other federal agency wants. DEI hires are promoted over the capable and competent to supervise and promote more DEI hires. Attempts by honest agents to fire incompetent DEI hires are countermanded by FBI Headquarters.

People who can’t meet basic health and fitness standards, who have histories of drug use and financial problems, and who have no history of reliability or full-time work. Even people with identified mental health deficiencies have been hired and retained. Some new FBI Academy graduates arrive at their first field office with writing skills so poor they can’t do daily required paperwork and are useless at preparing reports for court or for testifying. One DEI hire’s primary qualifications were that they had been unemployed for several years and were a “gamer.” An experienced agent complained new agents have no work ethic, vanish during the day, leave early and won’t work late or after hours.

With these priorities, with this reality, we face what could be the beginning of a wave of domestic terror attacks. Automatic weapons aren’t necessary to kill Americans. As was recently demonstrated in New Orleans and Las Vegas, vehicles will suffice. And the FBI is on the job, just not the job we might expect.

Graphic: Breaking 911 Screenshot

Normally, it takes many years of experience and dedicated excellence to be appointed a special agent in charge (SAIC) of an FBI field office, yet in New Orleans, an obviously very young female SAIC with a nose ring(?!) who can barely speak coherent English claimed that attack wasn’t terror-related, an idiotic assertion the FBI had to walk back within an hour.

It appears Donald Trump will have a bigger job than anyone imagined revamping the FBI.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.