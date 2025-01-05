Trump will tower on the world stage

Pretty soon it’s President Trump again. Not former president. Not president-elect. When Donald Trump repeats the oath on Jan. 20, he’s back in office. Celebration time.



We’ll have a man in the White House who plugs the border, tames inflation, keeps men out of women’s sports, discolors the green new scam, drills baby drills, jettisons the Education Department to the states and cuts spending like a DOGE.



That’s on the homefront. This is the America First president, after all.



Still, the commander in chief oversees plenty on the globe. And this is where President Trump will especially buttress his bio when he pulls a Jimmy Carter years from now.



Call it the Art of the Real. DJT’s common sense and force of nature will spell peace on Earth. Let’s go through the map:



Korea. Free and red Korea are still technically at war. Fighting ended in 1953, but only with an armistice. It’s not a peace treaty.



It sure will be when President Trump steps across the 38th parallel again and shakes hands with Kim Jong Un, this time with real results. Their 2018 and 2019 meetings were warmups to cold, hard negotiations to convince Little Rocket Man the good life comes from ditching nukes and building beachfront property.



Can the 47th president engineer a One Korea? Yes. Even John Bolton wrote in the Washington Times in 2017 before he joined the Trump administration and subsequently turned on his former boss, “The Korean Peninsula will be reunified. Its division in 1945 was purely expedient, intended to be temporary, and just as unnatural as Germany’s contemporaneous partition. The only questions are when and how Korean reunification will occur. China, through its massive economic power over North Korea, could itself quickly remove any Pyongyang regime.”



There you have it. The key is Xi. Use Mr. Trump’s favorite word, tariffs, to pressure Chinese President Xi Jinping into helping make Korea great again.



Seems impossible? So it was with Germany by the late 1980s. No one saw the commie East capitulating.



Well, almost no one. President Ronald Reagan sure did in 1987 when he pushed USSR boss Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall.” And plenty of Germans hoped the Soviet would.



But having lived in Germany back then, I know the man in the street didn’t think the Berlin Wall was falling in his lifetime. Yet it did with a thud two years after Reagan’s exhortation.



So it is with Korea. Most people figure North is red, and South is fed, and never the twain shall meet.



Yet if the Germans could do it, so can the Koreans. They need a Trump Thrust and Xi Charge to remake that land across the Yalu River into One Korea.



It’ll be President Trump’s grandest deal.



Ukraine. Peace between Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russia's president, Vladimir Putin requires the Trump Touch. He’ll put the belligerents on speakerphone and tell them to quit the nonsense. America’s upcoming oil dominance will give DJT the requisite ammo to stop the fighting on the eastern front. Best of all for Americans: no more $50 billion checks going down that Ukraine rat hole.



Israel. Simple equation for 47. He’ll revert to shutting the cash spigot to Arab terrorists, namely Hamas. As for the big bully brother, Iran can forget slurping oil millions. As he did in his first term, the Donald will halt any energy dealings with the Persians. No money equals no guns, no missiles, no posters screaming death to America/Israel. When the fighting ends, the Abraham Accords shift into higher gear.



Mexico. Our southern sister is crucial in DJT’s aim to Make America Great Again. If the Mexicans stop millions from around the world in their tracks, happy days are here again. The invasion ends. The ouster starts. Message to migrants: This isn’t home. It’s Homan, ready to boot you. Our schools and hospitals will have enough room to properly teach and care for Americans. The budget bust caused by the illegal throngs will come to a screeching halt. ISIS scum knocking down the border door will become WASWAS.



On Inauguration Day, this all starts. President Trump’s America atop the world.



Bucky Fox is an author and editor in Florida.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License