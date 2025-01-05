$5 billion in punitive damages would make CNN start sounding unbiased

I read with great satisfaction that the Florida jury in Zachary Young’s defamation case against CNN awarded him $5 million in compensatory damages before deliberating about punitive damages.

CNN’s lawyers almost instantly reached an undisclosed settlement with Young, avoiding any colossal punitive damages (which can’t be discharged in bankruptcy court). I was profoundly disappointed.

You see, I took Journalism 101 in 1979, learning the sacred principles of unbiased journalism. This was just before 90% of the mainstream media started morphing from actual news organizations into propaganda bureaus—not just for the Democrat Party Deep State (DPDS), but for the lunatic left-wing fringe that forms the DPDS voter base.

CNN needed to get hit with $5 billion in punitive damages. Without that blow, they’ll walk away from this settlement laughing all the way back to their $100 million mansions and just keep defaming garden-variety conservatives.

Michael Flynn, Zachary Young, the Covington High School kid...all of them, and many more, have become targets of loudly brayed ideological hatred by rich left-wing propagandists at CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, PBS, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the rest of the mainstream media.

They’ll never stop until it starts costing them billions instead of a few million here and there.

And then there’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Twitter and Facebook have shown some encouraging recent signs of suddenly discovering neutrality. YouTube still doesn’t have a clue about it.

“Fact checking” was never about fact-checking, and “community standards” were only about communities like San Francisco’s Castro Street or New York’s Tenderloin District. When challenged, they’ve always taken refuge in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects online sites from defamation suits based on the premise that they function as bulletin boards, not publishers or content providers.

If they want to continue to rely on Section 230, they need to start looking like unbiased free speech platforms rather than intensely biased left-wing publishers who refuse to publish anything with which they don’t agree.

I’ve previously written at greater length about the DPDS and its propaganda bureaus. When the many ways in which they act like Nazi Germany 1933 (instead of what America should be in 2025) are put on a bullet-pointed list, it’s frightening.

Regarding all propaganda bureaus of the DPDS, they need to get their heads out of their tuchuses (a word from the wonderful expressive Yiddish language) and start acting like unbiased news organizations instead of propaganda bureaus for the lunatic left-wing fringe.

If they don’t, garden variety conservatives like Zachary Young and the Covington High School kid are going to end up owning them all in bankruptcy court by enforcing punitive damages.

Jim Davis is an IT specialist and paralegal with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.