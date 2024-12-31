Progress! NY’s commitment to destroying the state economy continues unhindered

See also Olivia Murray’s “Kathy Hochul signs law that fines energy companies $75 billion for ‘climate change’”.

Democrats have been seeking to put oil, gas, and coal companies out of business for years based on a massive scam. Now, since New York has essentially exhausted the people and other businesses to tax, they’ve decided they need $75 billion from companies that use natural resources to provide reasonably priced energy to consumers, because they supposedly cause disastrous climate change.

So, how was the $75 billion calculated? Was it based on actual damages? Nope, it was just pulled out of thin air, like the nearly $500 million fine for Trump in a case where there were no damages. Facts make no difference.

The same story is repeated across the nation, where green pushers and greedy lawyers are going around the country suing oil companies on behalf of children for the supposed harm they have caused.

Honolulu is being supported by the Biden administration as they sue oil companies:

Biden administration opposes oil firms’ Supreme Court appeal in Honolulu climate change battle The lawsuit was brought by the city of Honolulu alleging liability against several major fossil fuel companies for contributing to climate change. The claims state the companies were deceptive about the damage being done to the environment.

Maybe the oil companies should stop all oil from being used in Hawaii and stop planes and cruise ships from going to Hawaii since they supposedly do so much harm. The people and businesses in Hawaii should be very happy.

Do any of these bloodsuckers show scientific data to justify the lawsuits? Nope, because there is none. They just continue with the massive fraud and claim that the science is settled. These same people waging a war against natural resources should give up all 6,000 products derived from oil, since they apparently cause so much harm.

Maybe, New York and all the other people suing the industry giants, should go back to the time before oil and farm with oxen, burn wood for warmth, give up central air and heat, and surrender their cars, trucks, boats, and planes. Give up computers, the cloud, and cell phones.

Tear down all the skyscrapers that were built with machines powered by oil.

Go back to dirt roads and wooden or metal wheels. Try to figure out a way to mine, produce, transport, and install wind turbines without the benefit of machines powered by oil. Try to get the turbines to turn without oil.

Here are just some of the things that children should be taught about the climate and our use of natural resources, instead of just repeating the talking point that the “science is settled” that humans and our use of natural resources cause temperatures and sea levels to rise, droughts, floods, and disastrous storms.

Earth has gone though many warming and cooling periods long before humans and our use of natural resources could have caused the changes. Earth has been warmer in the past than it is today. There was a little ice age that lasted around 550 years and ended around 1860, about the same time we started using oil. It is normal to have a little warming after an ice age ends and all we have had is a little warming. In the last 160 years, while oil usage worldwide has gone from around zero barrels per day to around 100 million barrels per day, we have had periods of cooling and warming. From 1940–1975 there was a global cooling period where many started predicting a coming ice age. If oil use is rising exponentially while temperatures rise and fall there is no correlation between the two. Science says if there is no correlation, no one can assume causation. Therefore, the science is not settled. The life expectancy in the U.S. was around 40 in 1860, and today it is around 80. Therefore, there is a correlation between life expectancy and oil usage. Our quality and length of life is much better. There are no damages so the companies should not be sued. Oil, coal, and natural gas are natural resources. They were not invented by companies. Companies and individuals figured out how to use them to improve our lives. CO2 is a clear, innocuous, non-pollutant gas that humans breathe out that allows plants to thrive and the world to be fed. There is also no correlation between CO2 content and temperatures. The number of cold weather deaths far exceed heat-related deaths.

One of the greatest problems that society has today is that children are intentionally dumbed down. They are taught to repeat what they are told instead of being taught to do research and ask questions.

Global warming and/or climate change supposedly caused by humans and our use of natural resources is the biggest and most costly scam we have ever seen.

Repeating a lie over and over again does not make it true. It is meant to get people to capitulate to government control.

