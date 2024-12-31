Carter appears to be as decent to others as Biden is honest and empathetic

The media and others spend a lot of time rewriting history and misleading the public.

Jimmy Carter was a terrible president, but the media said what a genuinely nice person he was otherwise. Yet, here we see a story about how he treated people when the cameras weren’t on, and he reportedly wasn’t the “decent” man the media wants to portray him as.

Ronald Kessler to Newsmax: Secret Service Says Carter Wasn’t ‘Decent’ ‘Decency, decency, decency,’ Biden said. ‘Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk?’ Kessler dismissed such portrayals as a ‘total fairy tale’ perpetuated by the media. He also drew a parallel to Biden himself, noting reports that Biden allowed his German Shepherds to attack Secret Service agents. ‘What kind of decent person is that?’ he asked. Kessler cited multiple incidents described by agents to support his belief, contrasting sharply with the public perception of Carter as a paragon of humility and decency. According to Kessler, Carter would stage photo opportunities to appear relatable but allegedly behaved quite differently once the cameras were off. ‘Typically, he would walk around with luggage, pretending he was a member of the common man,’ Kessler said. ‘Actually, the luggage was empty. Or, in other cases, he would carry luggage full of clothes in front of cameras, but as soon as they were gone, he'd hand it to aides.’ Kessler added that the agents also described Carter as distant and unapproachable. ‘He would actually tell Secret Service agents he did not want them to say hello to him on the way to the Oval Office because it was too much bother to say hello back,’ Kessler said. One agent who drove Carter for five months and served on his detail for three and a half years said Carter never spoke to him, considering such interactions beneath him. Kessler alleged Carter’s disdain extended to the military. He cited reports that Carter, when visiting his hometown of Plains, Georgia, insisted that the military aide carrying the nuclear football remained at least 10 miles from his residence. ‘He hated the military and made derisive comments about them,’ Kessler said.

A lot of people have split personalities; one they show to the public, and the real one when the cameras aren’t on.

It reminds me of how we heard story after story about Kamala treating her staff terribly, as the media presented her as joyful. Most of the media has also pretended that Biden was a nice, honest, empathetic, and hard working man. Nothing can be further from the truth.

Anyone who refuses to meet their grandchild is not empathetic.

Biden never cared about the victims in East Palestine, Ohio.

He never cared about the lives lost in Afghanistan, nor did Harris. He cared more about his time than the people who died or their families.

He never says a word about the people who died, or were raped, because of his open border.

And the media and other Democrats have known how corrupt he has been for a long time; Obama clearly knew as he campaigned for him.

Biden and Hillary were collecting kickbacks while Biden was vice-president, yet the public has been told that Obama’s administration was “scandal free.”

How many people in the media and in the government knew about the archived pictures of Biden with Hunter’s business partners in China in 2013, yet have remained completely quiet as Biden lied continuously? It is a true shame that all of these people care so little about corruption and honesty and so much about power. Meanwhile, Trump is presented an evil, non-empathetic man as he stays in touch with many people who are victims including:

the gold star families from Afghanistan;

the families of murder victims of illegals;

the widow of the prime minister of Japan who was assassinated:

Trump even called Robert Kraft every week for a year after his wife died to console him, and he had a go fund me account where he raised $7 million for Hurricane Helene victims.

I read recently that Trump handed $50 bills to maids, butlers, and other staffers while he was president. Meanwhile, Biden lined his family members and his own pockets.

Summary: The media is dishonest! They interfere every day in our elections.

