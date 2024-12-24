Kim Kardashian’s Christmas video attacks faith, family, and American values

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous people in the world or, at least, in America. Her product is herself, and through that product, she promotes plastic surgery, vulgar sexuality, and clothes, especially tawdry undergarments. She is the hugely successful low end of American culture.

That’s why it matters that Kardashian just released a deeply disturbing video in which she sings a cover of “Santa Baby.” The video isn’t just blasphemous. It’s also anti-American and anti-family. It opens a window into the world of a major influencer, one who is truly evil and deeply depressing.

We’re all familiar with the song “Santa Baby,” which has been around since 1953, when Eartha Kitt purred her way through a song in which she asked “Santa Baby” to bring her all sorts of lavish gifts such as sables and yachts, only to end by asking for a wedding ring. Lots of female singers have covered it since then.

Kardashian’s cover, though, is something new and horrible. First, it’s not sung. It’s chanted in a soft, non-human way, so I suspect it’s more AutoTune than Kardashian. Musically, it’s a 1/10.

Image: YouTube screen grab (fair use).

But what makes the whole thing so awful is the accompanying video. The first thing is that Kardashian spends the entire endless video crawling on her hands and knees, a pose that has the virtue of showing her most formidable assets: her cleavage and derriere, both of which are barely covered. Over and over, the camera makes sure we get to see her marketable products.

Now, admittedly, I’m not a guy, but I don’t see this as sexy. Instead, it strikes me as profoundly demeaning. One of the richest, most well-known people in the world crawls across the floor like a woman kidnapped by a sexual sadist.

The whole thing is a creepy window into a form of sexual perversion that healthy people don’t want their children to see—and that’s even though the video has no obvious sex or full nudity.

But what makes the video truly terrible is the setting. Kardashian’s crawl takes her through a filthy, chaotic house that is a combination of blasphemy, debauchery, and attacks on normal Americans. Each item can go into bins entitled “attack on faith,” “attack on traditional American norms,” “attack on morality,” etc. In order of appearance, you see a stoned-looking Kardashian slither by:

A control room for either a TV show or a security agency

An overflowing garbage can

Demonic elves sleeping or gorging on food

Young man tossing footballs and wrestling amidst showers of money

Simultaneously emaciated and overendowed women in their underwear playing Twister (there’s a very Playboy vibe to the bullet bras)

A cheerleader marching in place

A donkey behind which stands an overly made-up woman dressed like the Virgin Mary, who crosses herself

A scraggly-looking man dressed like Jesus, including the crown of thorns on his head

An Asian man conducting to plugs, creating a shower of sparks

A stuffed dog and unopened Christmas present

An incredibly ugly woman or a “trans” man wearing pink lingerie reclining across the top of a bar

A crazy-eyed woman chopping all the limbs off a decorated Christmas tree

A scantily clad, heavily made-up woman wearing sunglasses, sitting on a couch and checking her phone.

Also on the couch, a topless, long-haired young man wearing a Santa hat and a cross with his hand resting just above his crotch

And also on the couch, an old man counting hundred dollar bills clutched in his hands

Two men (homeless?) standing on the patio warming their hands over a burning garbage can as a woman in a swimsuit and heavy jacket walks past them

Three carolers, one black and two white, all wearing dark sunglasses and choristers’ robes

A college or high school football player lying on the floor, stubbing out a cigarette in a preexisting mound of cigarette stubs

A black woman wearing a bikini and swim cap in a water-filled fish tank

A light-up plastic display of the nativity scene with Jesus, Mary, and Joseph

A toy train set rolling down a track

Two old women watching TV on an old set while an overweight bodybuilder stands next to the set, and a man in a suit, standing in a doorway, talks on a cell phone

Two overweight, middle-aged Salvation Army, one black and white, workers ringing their bells and seemingly asking for money

A stoned-looking woman in a swimsuit with a plunging neckline collapsed against a wall

A Hispanic barber shaving to baldness a fat young man

Two men in suits erotically stroking a person wearing a reindeer costume

Three little people in Santa costumes running off with bags that presumably hold gifts

A fat women wearing Maryjane shoes vacuuming up $100 bills

A woman in a red dress and nun’s coif lying on the floor on her back, with her arms spread out like Jesus on the cross, repeatedly saying, “He is not a god.”

A man seen from the waist up, wearing only a scarf and shivering in a small pile of snow

A life-size, creepy doll holding a sparkler banging at the window

Four men kneeling on the floor playing craps

The video ends with Kardashian crawling up to a man in a Santa costume who is videotaping the whole scene and placing her hand suggestively on his leg. He lowers the camera, revealing himself to be Macauley Culkin of “Home Alone” fame.

Here’s the video, but I warn you that you’ll feel incredibly dirty after you watch it. I wanted to take a shower and read the Bible to remove the slime from my body and soul.

The YouTube video has already had over 700,000 views and on Kardashian’s Instagram, it got over 500,000 likes. Kardashian got the publicity she lives on.

However, the comments were not friendly. On Instagram, some of the more popular comments said,

I think I just watched Kim crawl through a crackhouse

Am I the only one getting demonic vibes….

This is beyond disturbing. Am I the only one that sees that?

Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should…

The same tone appeared on the YouTube comments:

I was just saying to myself haven’t seen nothing demonic from Kim lately

Dear Drones. Please take her with you. Signed all of us. 👽

Tell me you're on the Diddy list without telling me you're on the Diddy list.

The most disturbing comment came from the person explaining at great, academic lengths why it’s a really good and interesting video that totally evokes childhood. I’ve published the whole thing here (doubling the length of this essay) because you will never again see such a perfect example ofpost-modern gobbledy-gook from an “intellectual” programmed to read meaning into demeaning, blasphemous, and pornographic garbage. This is what your kids learn in college:

Kim is the symbolic representation of a child's manipulated subconscious. She crawls on the ground throughout the entire video, representing the perspective of her childhood and, by extension, the experience of all younger children during the holiday season. The time frame of her surroundings is set in the 1980s, evoking a specific nostalgia for children who grew up during that era. The time frame is important: Kim, and many children of that time, are now adults with children of their own. Their perspectives on Christmas have been solidified, shaped by their upbringing. Most people rarely stop to truly understand the origins of Christmas and its many traditions. Many don’t even know why Christmas trees, wreaths, decorations, and the date itself are linked to pagan influences. However, none of this is the key takeaway. The real message here is about "Santa" and what this figure has become. The holiday itself carries an almost hidden agenda: Santa has evolved into a marketing tool designed to boost the economy and fatten the pockets of the already wealthy. It takes advantage of young, impressionable minds, setting up future generations to contribute to the capitalist engine that drives Western society. The entire video feels eerie in an intangible way. This is intentional: it’s meant to showcase the blurred line between a child's memories and an adult's perspective on past holidays. It highlights how a child's mind is malleable, shaping how they grow up—and how they unknowingly perpetuate the cycle of a holiday transformed into a system of financial gain. For many, the true meaning of Christmas may be lost, but a child’s perspective is shaped by society to focus on the most memorable parts of the holiday: Santa and his presents. Kim herself is a sex symbol, and her selling point is predominantly her appearance. Her success is not only the result of capitalism and the marketing machine, but she also epitomizes the phrase “sex sells.” She has become the very thing that drives product sales—from an innocent, impressionable child to a billion-dollar brand, capitalizing on the manipulation of young minds. The pursuit of material things is a learned behavior, drilled into young minds from an early age. It continues to consume individuals throughout their lives. Products and companies rely on advertisements and marketing to fuel this insatiable force. The video depicts Kim passing through various walks of life, all through the lens of a confused child or distorted adolescent memories of an adult. She encounters representations of Jesus, Mary, and other obvious Christian symbols of Christmas, but as a child, she is unable to fully comprehend their significance. A key visual is the half-trimmed Christmas tree: the bottom remains untouched, symbolizing the child’s seemingly forever positive view of Christmas—a manipulation wrapped in presents, colorful music, hot cocoa, magical reindeer, and the mystery of it all. This is the beautiful experience of childhood—if only it remained as such, and wasn’t ultimately used as a foundation for capitalism and consumerism. Regardless, this positive association will forever be embedded in a child’s mind. The top of the tree, however, represents how Christmas has been manipulated by the masses. It shows the greed of capitalism, draining every penny it can, and undermining the very purpose of what the Christmas tree is meant to symbolize. The most impactful takeaway comes at the end: Santa is depicted as Macaulay Culkin. He was a child star of the 80s and 90s, known for his innocent, pure image, which many still associate with Christmas. Home Alone remains a generationally nostalgic Christmas movie, seen as a feel-good family film. But beneath this surface, a hidden undertone exists: Macaulay Culkin’s life, after his rise to fame, took a dark turn. He went from an innocent child star to a victim of his parents' greed. His parents mismanaged his money and essentially stole from him. They eventually divorced due to these financial issues. Culkin became a cash cow for his parents, and they embodied the capitalist nature that Santa has come to represent. As the ultimate marketed tool of the 90s, Macaulay Culkin was used as a child to generate millions for his parents and the studios. Now, as a grown man, Culkin is, in a way, the "Santa" to our children, not realizing the brainwashing that he, like most of us, is passing on. The video camera held by Macaulay Culkin links Santa—always watching—to big tech, which is also always watching, collecting data, and selling it to advertising companies. It’s the same system that continues to manipulate and control us, and which we unknowingly pass down to the next generation through the depiction of Santa. Kim, at the end, finally reaches Santa—this symbolizes the ultimate goal for any child at Christmas time. It also mirrors the ultimate goal of consumerism. This sets the framework for the materialistic chase for marketed products, reinforcing the cycle of consumer-driven holiday traditions. The total run time of the video is 444, repeating numbers like 444 is a reminder to pay attention to intuitions or significant moments in life... eg Christmas.

No, just no. The video is not art, and it’s not symbolism, or if it is, it’s symbolism of a very different kind: It’s an attack on faith, family, and American values, all in the service of a pop culture that relies on these attacks, and on tawdry, perverse sexuality, to destroy Western civilization. The Kardashians become rich, and the rest of us are destroyed. It’s to be hoped that Trump’s election means that Americans are finally done with this madness.