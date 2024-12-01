Harris/Biden attack more Christians than anyone knew

Harris/Biden Administration attacks on Normal Americans, and particularly Christians, have long been in the alternative news. As an inevitable consequence of the weaponization of the DOJ, FBI and pretty much the entire federal government against Normal Americans, this is unsurprising, indeed, inevitable. They’ve defined our most dangerous internal threats as Trump supporters, active-duty military members, veterans, and the religious. Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is strong in them.

They’ve surveilled and put informants in school board meetings where parents expressed concern about the political and sexual indoctrination of their children. They’ve done the same to Catholic churches, because they’re panicking about “Radical Traditional Catholics,” people who appreciate the Latin Mass, which vindicates the wisdom of the ancient “quis custodiet ipsos custodes:” who will watch the watchmen? FBI Director Christopher Wray lied about this to Congress, claiming he was appalled, it was done only by a single FBI field office and he immediately shut it down. Within days it was revealed multiple field offices were involved, and the FBI’s lack of credibility is such who can believe it really was curtailed?

Normal Americans, most of whom are religious, and many of whom have served in the military, have been called Nazis, fascists, domestic terrorists, racists, sexists, homophobes, transphobes, insurrectionists, everything but patriotic Americans, but that’s only because Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) loath patriotism as much as they hate Normal Americans.

Until recently, the evidence of government focusing its attention on innocent Americans, and particularly religious Americans rather than actual national security threats, was largely anecdotal. There was no real way to quantify them, but that’s changed:

According to a press release published by the American Principles Project (APP), they drew on newly obtained data finding that nearly 70 percent of the Department of Education’s (ED) enforcement actions dealt with faith-based and career schools, even though those schools represent less than 10 percent of students in the US. APP Policy Director Jon Schweppe said the Democrats have been "busy weaponizing every part of the federal government to target their opponents" for the past four years. "While major assaults from agencies like the Department of Justice have taken most of the headlines, we should not ignore similarly corrupt efforts in other agencies as well," Schweppe said. "As our report details, the Biden-Harris Department of Education has been engaged in a long-running scheme to punish Christian colleges that are ideologically opposed to the left’s agenda.

Considering the wide-spread fraud, over-charging and general abuse of secular colleges and Universities, that’s a disturbing revelation.

Graphic: Fox News Screenshot

The APP notes that two of the nation’s most prominent Christian universities, Grand Canyon University (GCU) and Liberty University, were subject to scrutiny by the ED. Both of these institutions faced record-level fines worth significantly more than "all penalties imposed over the past seven years combined," including fines imposed on Penn State ($2.4 million) and Michigan State ($4.5 million) relating to Jerry Sandusky and Larry Nassar’s respective sexual crimes.

GCU is appealing a $37.7 million dollar fine. But hey, these guys are Christians so they deserve far greater punishment than universities that merely allowed and supported the molestation and rape of innumerable little boys and female gymnasts. How much greater? This much greater:

The report from APP said further that at "least 12 Christian colleges have been the target of excessive penalties or banned from receiving federal student aid; by comparison, no Ivy League school has been the recipient of punitive action by the Office of Enforcement." "The average fine against a Christian school for a Clery Act violation was $815,000, compared to $228,571 against public and private institutions," it said.

As one might expect, government is indignant:

A department spokesperson sent a statement to Fox News Digital, saying that a "school’s religious affiliation or non-profit status has absolutely no bearing on our oversight and enforcement actions."

Of course not. There are around 4000 public and private colleges in America. About 800 of those are “religiously affiliated.” In other words, they’re affiliated with specific denominations like the Catholic or Presbyterian Churches, which to varying degrees influences curriculum. The number of evangelical schools and seminaries is hard to parse from those general totals. Words—definitions—matter. What’s clear, however, is the Harris/Biden Administration’s hostility to Christian institutions is far out of proportion to their numbers among all degree-granting post-secondary institutions. How is it arguably less than a quarter of all colleges have attracted some 70% of punitive government attention?

Government should indeed pursue fraud wherever it occurs, but this kind of disparity of treatment certainly gives the rational American pause. Hopefully, the second Trump Administration will undo Harris/Biden abuses and restore American confidence in the non-partisan rule of law. Many Christians are surely praying for that.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.