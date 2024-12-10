Google Cloud Vision describes the recent Trump-Macron handshake

Google’s Photos App has received some criticism.

There were concerns that it wasn’t forthcoming about photos being modified by AI tools. Even more disconcerting to those who value their privacy are the intricate and personal details that Google Photos can discern from images uploaded to its platform.

Google’s computer vision technology can detect discreet bits about gender, race, ethnicity, facial expressions, location, time, clothing, cufflinks and lapels, the environment, and even the specific type of watch one might be wearing.

Intrigued, I couldn’t resist testing this. And what better image to upload (I don’t trust them with my personal and family pictures) for analysis than President Trump’s domineering handshake with French weenie Macron?

First, I navigated to this website, which uses a version of the Google Vision API to extract the stories behind the pictures. Then I uploaded the image of Trump shaking not only Macron’s hand at the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening ceremony, but his entire quivering being.

The website, which goes by the clever name “They see your photos,” provides detailed descriptions of each uploaded image. It does so with uncanny meticulousness, using a version of the Google Vision API.

To be clear, the description of the image was not generated directly in Google’s Cloud Vision API (I don’t even feel comfortable enabling it) but by the website mentioned above that experiments with the same technology. More information about its founding, development and mission is here.

In addition to accurately describing the architecture, their clothing, and backdrop with stunning realism, the narrative (see below) perfectly captures their demeanor. Specifically: “The subtle positioning of their hands reveals a power dynamic; Trump’s hand is slightly higher than Macron’s.” I’d say, it is indeed! -- Our President is squeezing the pomposity out of the French twit.

While the photo-analyzing software attributes a “friendly smile” to Macron, that may be because “demure” and “deferential” are not yet culled by their algorithms. And though we normally associate “smugness” with the French, the photo processing API describes Trump’s smile as “smug.”

So be it. A related word is “superior,” and he has every right to “smugly” dominate the recalcitrant Frenchie. Look out France. Look out NATO. There’s a new sheriff in town. Here’s a link to the image itself.

Image: Google Cloud Vision