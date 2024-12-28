Congress can prevent Trump from taking office?

Sometimes you have to stand back and admire the sheer insanity of the left. Whereas normal people have moved on from the events from four years ago, they flog away, asserting that saying the same lie over and over speaks it into reality. A recent piece in the Hill states that since they decided a certain word applies, an impossible vote in Congress can see Komrade Kamala elected president. Yes, they’re serious.

This is all set upon the ridiculous idea that since the left has repeatedly accused President Trump of being an “insurrectionist,” he is ineligible to be president. Apparently, there is a codicil somewhere, known only to leftists, that if they repeat some word or phrase, they speak it into existence. Supposedly, that makes the evidence “overwhelming.” This is the contention from The Hill: “Congress has the power to block Trump from taking office, but lawmakers must act now.”

To “prove” this, the authors of the piece then go through a long-winded dissertation, best expressed by the line from Shakespeare’s Macbeth: “It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

In the very last paragraph of the screed, we get to the point of all the legalistic hand-wringing:

The unlikelihood of congressional Republicans doing anything that might elect Harris as president is obvious. But Democrats need to take a stand against Electoral College votes for a person disqualified by the Constitution from holding office unless and until this disability is removed. No less is required by their oath to support and defend the Constitution.

So the same people who went full bore against what they called “election denial” — whatever that is — are now making the same kind of arguments four years later.

That last paragraph shows that they know this isn’t going to go anywhere, but the real point is to start attacking the legitimacy of President Trump. It’s the Russian collusion hoax 2.0.

In the words of Abraham Lincoln, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

These kinds of leftist scams can work only with a fully functioning propaganda network backing them up to gaslight the people daily on how the “walls are closing in.” It works for only a little while, and then, when no one believes you anymore, the lies fall on deaf ears. Then it signifies nothing. That’s when we really get to see them go insane.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.