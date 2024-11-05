‘Tis time to fling predictions against the wall

There are three possible outcomes for this year’s election. First being that Trump barely squeaks out a victory. Lawyers on both sides will then take over the proceedings. Second being that Trump wins “bigly” and the Republicans have solid majorities in both houses of Congress. And lastly, Harris manages to achieve a “technical” victory. A Harris landslide is not within the realm of possibility.

I’m betting on a Trump landslide because of a profound lack of serious competition. Harris and Walz? Really? Talk about poking a hole through the bottom of the barrel. The thinly veiled panic among the Democrat operatives is a semi-reliable indicator of this outcome. Way back in the aftermath of the 2010 midterm, Dan Balz of the Washington Post announced that, after their epic drubbing, the Democrats no longer had a bench up from which new talent could rise. Hence the Hillary nomination of 2016 and then Biden-Harris -- who still somehow managed to enter the winner’s circle, though under seriously suspicious circumstances.

Looking back at the last midterm of 2022, optimistic predictions of a “red wave” fell far short. I contend that this happened largely because Pres. Trump wasn’t on the ballot. But now he is. Whatever flaws Trump may have, he still knows how to run a large operation. Harris and Walz? They are dingbat idealogues. Both have a seriously fictitious worldview and little, if any, success in solving real problems… so they typically don’t even bother trying.

Sticking out my neck as a prognosticator, I’m theorizing that somewhere towards the end of his third year or early into the fourth year of his upcoming term, Mr. Trump announces that he’s grown weary of being president and his golf game has been suffering. He plans to leave office as soon as transitioning to a Vance presidency is completed. Talk about a pool of rising talent. This, of course, depends on the success of Vance’s performance in the office as vice president… of which there is little doubt.

Meanwhile, after a possible Trump landslide, the Dems will suffer from a collective bout of PTSD. Circular firing squads will ensue and the damage will continue. Oh dear! However, the primary victim of this event will be the lapdog media. Being already seriously wounded, life support may not be sufficient to sustain the continual broadcasting of deceptive propaganda and slanderous mischaracterizations. Pres. Trump deserves credit for positioning himself as their primary target… and getting away with it.

Image: Gage Skidmore