The Trans Superiority Narrative comes to Congress

“It’s not all about you.” How many times have we, from childhood to adulthood, heard that pithy aphorism? When we were more self-centered, when we, in youth, ignorance or arrogance, believed it was all about us we were fortunate to have wiser souls set us straight. Fortunate because that fundamental understanding--knowing we have no right to force our whims on others--is one of the foundation stones of the social compact. Without it we end up with the dysfunctional society American voters, overcoming the margin of fraud, rejected on November 5 and continue to reject as Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) try to “find” votes to steal senate seats.

D/s/cs are desperate to wear down that foundation, because without carve outs, without special “rights” for their favored victim groups, their game is up. The entire DEI/Woke scam collapses, and there will be no more cushy jobs for race and gender hustlers who can’t earn honest livings. There will be no more political sinecures allowing them to control the lives of Normal Americans. That’s why Donald Trump’s reelection has so horrified them. Well, that and the likelihood many of them will be going to prison, not on politicized charges, but to answer for the actual crimes they’ve committed.

One attempt to retain those perks and powers is the Trans Superiority Narrative (TSN). It’s the assertion those afflicted with gender dysphoria, and yes, it’s a recognized mental illness, are morally, intellectually superior beings. They’re uniquely in touch with their true selves. While the rest of us struggle with who we are, who we want to be, they know. They have no doubt, and that means they are endowed not only with the unalienable, natural rights of all Americans, but with “trans rights,” rights that have only recently appeared out of thin air, rights that negate the pedestrian rights of Normal Americans.

Among these rights are “gender affirming care”—medicinal sterilization and surgical mutilation at any age—participation in and domination of women’s sports, forced utterance of their preferred pronouns and other methods of address, preferences in hiring, housing and every other aspect of life. These “rights” also demolish parental rights, including parent’s control over their children’s medical care. Normals are expected not only to recognize these “rights,” but must do whatever is necessary to advance them, and above all to acknowledge and embrace the TSN and to praise every trans for their bravery and superiority. Trans must also be given unfettered admittance to women’s locker rooms and showers, and of course, access to women’s bathrooms.

Finally, and probably not coincidentally, the reality of the TSN has finally come home to Congress, with the installation of its first Trans legislator. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), is not impressed:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) ardently defended her plans to introduce a bill preventing biological men to use women’s facilities at the U.S. Capitol, making it clear “forcing women to share private spaces with men is not dignity and not respect.” Mace took questions from an ABC reporter, who asked about her plans to introduce a bill that requires members, delegates, officers, or employees of the House to use the single-sex facility that corresponds with their biological gender. The forthcoming legislation corresponds with transgender Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D) — a man who believes he is a woman — set to join the House of Representatives in January.

Accosted by an ABC reporter, Mace demonstrated Normal American clarity:

“I’m not going to allow biological men into women’s private spaces. I will stand in the brink and stand in the way of anyone on the radical left who thinks that it’s ok for a penis to be in a women’s locker room or a bathroom or a changing room. Hell no, I’m not going to stand for it,” she said.

Senator Mike Lee, a man, unlike many Representatives and Senators, well-versed in the Constitution, agrees:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, while not as fervent as Mace and Lee, is also standing for normalcy and the Constitution:

Johnson, during Tuesday morning’s weekly House Republican Conference meeting, said transgender women won’t be allowed to use women’s restrooms in the Capitol, Politico reported.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Johnson delivered, but unisex bathrooms remain at the Congress. That’s prolonging the insanity by acknowledging the TSN. It’s tacitly extending at least partial “trans rights,” and legitimizing mental illness. It’s compromising the nature and reality of natural rights, and by so doing, further eroding the foundation of the social compact.

Congressman McBride can hold any delusion he wishes. He just can’t force the rest of us to acknowledge, praise or subsidize it, not if we want to keep the social compact. Not if it really isn’t “all about you.”

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.