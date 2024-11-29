It’s hard to believe that a year has passed already — and that Biden hasn’t — but I digress.

When there’s a nip in the air and frost on the grass, you know what time it is. That’s right, tradition says it is time for the fifth annual Hoax-of-the-Year Awards! And we were blessed (?) with a veritable cornucopia of hoaxes from which to choose this year. So let’s get right to it, shall we?

First off, we have the Universities Are Unbiased Bastions of Higher Learning And Are Greatly Beneficial To Their Students hoax.

This hoax has been unravelling for some time now, but really took a hit this year. When students protesting Israel’s response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 slaughter of more than 1,200 innocent Jews claimed that they were being oppressed as they were occupying campus grounds and harassing and threatening Jewish students, many finally realized that the schools themselves were radicalizing them.

And when protesting students further claimed that they were being starved -- and deprived even of the basic human right to change one’s Tampon in a timely manner, many more said to themselves, “enough of this insanity.”

Next, we have the Electric Vehicles (EVs) Will Soon Outnumber Those Powered By Internal Combustion Engines Due To Overwhelming Consumer Demand hoax.

That hoax was truly preposterous from the outset, even more so today.

Another contender emerged mid-year, this being The Chicago White Sox Are A Major League Baseball Team hoax.

Clearly, irrefutably, this was not the case.

Of course, the ubiquitous Trump Is Hitler hoax reached a fever peak this year, only waning a bit after Hitler Trump won a resounding victory over the not-even-close to Hitler Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

The Trump is Hitler meme may partially explain the next contender, the Harris Is Ahead By Three Points In Iowa hoax.

This hoax was so ridiculous that it caused its progenitor, Ann Selzer, who was responsible for the remarkably inaccurate poll, to quit the business and pursue “other ventures and opportunities.”

We wish you well in your next endeavor, Ann. Don’t think you’re going to find work as a Vegas oddsmaker. Just sayin.’

This brings us to the Trump Supporters Are Weird hoax, a hoax that was weird itself.

I mean, have you observed the likes of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Tampon Timmy Walz, Ilhan Omar, Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Rachel Levine, and Sam Brinton?

Nextly, we have the President Biden Is As Sharp As The Proverbial Tack hoax.

The June debate debunked that myth, as Biden performed—and appeared—as if he had recently undergone a frontal lobotomy.

Incredibly, the self-same people who zestily promulgated that hoax then immediately pivoted to promulgating the Kamala Harris Is The Female Messiah And A Formidable Candidate hoax.

Turns out, that wasn’t the case, either. Who knew? Okay, most of us did … and we were proven right when it became obvious during the 2024 election that she was missing 10-15 million votes that Democrats had allegedly given to Biden in the 2020 farce election.

And, yes, that is another hoax: the Joe Biden Got 81 Million Votes Leading To His Victory In 2020 hoax.

When one analyzes the data, it almost irrefutably proves that Biden was the beneficiary of millions of, shall we say, extralegal ballots. Of course, I’m not saying that the 2020 election was stolen, just that it appears overwhelmingly likely it was filched, pinched, misappropriated, or purloined.

This leads us to The Government Employees Are ‘Public Servants’ hoax.

This has been a preposterous claim for some time now, but has been made abundantly clear to every sentient being over the past year.

The Founders wanted a government run by citizen-servants who performed their jobs out of a sense of patriotic duty … for a short period of time and little or no pay.

Those in today’s government, particularly at the national level, make the notion of ‘public servant’ laughable. Even the phrase should be met with unbridled derision.

Many of those in government are there for decades and receive full benefits and 90% of their highest salary upon retirement … for the rest of their lives.

In many cases, for taking money from lobbyists or doing next to nothing. Or both.

And who pays their inflated salaries? Hard working private citizens that the ‘public servants’ are supposed to represent … and serve. Fauci, Biden, Harris, Clinton, Schiff, the FBI, the DOJ, the NEA, the NIH, the CDC, NPR -- the whole damn lot of them are nothing but parasites and shysters. On their good days. (The same could be said of the WHO, the UN, the WEF, etc.)

When they aren’t cozying up to China or taking money from Big Pharma, they are trying to start a war with Russia. When they aren’t lying about their political opponents, they are trying to frame, cancel, or arrest them — and their opponents’ supporters. And they're making sure Trump supporters don't get hurricane aid, sorting them out by yard signs, as happened in Florida.

The primary purpose of government today appears to be to grow government.

While all of these hoaxes — and more — have merit, the last shall be first in this case.

The Hoax-of-the-Year for 2025 is: The Government Employees Are ‘Public Servants’ hoax. And what a hoax it is!

That said, I’m sure you, gentle readers, can think of several hoaxes that I have overlooked.

Remember, the hoax is usually on us. But maybe there will be fewer of them next year. Or maybe not. Happy holidays! Bring on 2025!

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License