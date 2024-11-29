Trump has already begun to govern!

Officially, Donald Trump will not be inaugurated until January 20, but his impact to-date and his actions are already demonstrating early governance and how he will proceed as President. He makes no apologies for his plans, and he’s essentially started his term.

How can anyone dispute his selection of Tom Homan as Border Czar? Homan has made it clear that he will begin to protect our national security by removing criminals and the cartels. And he’s warned anyone who wants to stop him and protect these illegal migrants will be committing a felony:

‘It’s a felony if you knowingly harbor and conceal illegal aliens from immigration authorities. It is also a felony to impede a federal law enforcement officer,’ Homan said. ‘I mean, I don’t know what the hell is going on in Denver, but we’re going to go and we’re going to fix it. If you don’t want to fix it, if he doesn’t want to protect his communities, President Trump and ICE will.’

Imagine! Homan wants to protect citizens instead of illegal migrants and criminals!

Trump has also let Mexico and Canada know that they can no longer ignore the migration of illegals into our country. Justin Trudeau, ever the politician, has let Trump know that he’s on board—finally. Here’s what the conservative leader in Canada said:

When reached for comment, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s spokesperson Sebastian Skamski referred The Canadian Press to an interview Poilievre did with CKNW 980’s The Jas Johal Show in Vancouver where Poilievre discussed immigration. In that interview, Poilievre said much of his criticism of the current immigration system is coming from what Trudeau himself has said since enacting these recent changes. ‘Now, he’s basically denouncing his entire immigration policy and expecting us to believe that he can fix the problems that he caused,’ Poilievre said. ‘The bottom line is we have to fix our immigration, get back to the best system in the world, the one that brought my wife here as a refugee legally and lawfully, the one that brought so many people here to pursue the Canadian promise, and that’s what I’m going to do as prime minister.

We’ll see if Trudeau is intimidated enough by Trump to set limits to immigration and to avoid the imposition of tariffs.

Another example of Trump’s already “governing” is the Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She originally sent a scathing open letter to Trump, condemning his plans for illegal immigration and tariffs. But once she had a conversation with him, she backtracked:

President-elect Trump said he had a ‘very productive’ conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. ‘Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo,’ Trump posted Wednesday to his Truth Social site. ‘She has agreed to stop migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border.’ ‘We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs,’ his post said. ‘It was a very productive conversation!’

And, the illegal migration of Chinese into the U.S. has been unprecedented.

Trump has promised to increase the current tariffs on China, to send a message that they can no longer abuse their relationship with the U.S.:

Trump’s comments fired the starting gun for what analysts expect to be a bruising four-year trade war, potentially much worse than his first term which saw tariffs of 7.5%-25% levied and global supply chains uprooted. Indeed, Howard Lutnick, Trump’s pick to run the Commerce Department and oversee the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, said in a podcast interview in October that ‘China is attacking America’ with fentanyl and suggested Trump might levy tariffs as high as 200% on China.

Since we know that Trump rarely makes idle threats, expect fireworks the day he takes office.

It looks like governing to me!

Image: Public domain.