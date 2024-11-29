The Democrat party is disintegrating, warns the New York Times—so let's speed up the process

It should be no surprise that the New York Times is warning of “the end of the Democratic Party as we knew it”, given the last election and the movement of many to the pro-freedom side of the political spectrum, or rather the movement of the fascist far-left away from everyone else. Experience has shown this can be just a fleeting moment unless we take steps to make this permanent and relegate them to the status of a micro party — as it should be. We have it within our grasp to make them irrelevant and finally dispose of their repulsive ideology.

The Times piece offered some rather stunning admissions:

After three Trump elections, almost every traditional Democratic constituency has swung to the right. In fact, Mr. Trump has made larger gains among Black, Hispanic, Asian American and young voters in his three campaigns since 2016 than he has among white voters without a college degree, according to New York Times estimates. In each case, Mr. Trump fared better than any Republican in decades.

They openly admitted that with each erosion of their voter base, they thought they could shore up support with the ever-tiresome ‘Orange man bad’ cliches. And when that failed, they cranked it up with the age-old “Hitler” smears; then came the accusations that he was a combined version of Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini, and even an accusation that he was the “Antichrist.” Of course, we all know that didn’t work because it’s from a worn-out, 84-year-old playbook and it was all over but the crying — literally.

The Times piece then delves into the endemic problems it’s having with its foundational precepts:

For a century, Democrats had been seen as the ‘party of the people’ — the party against powerful interests and for change.

The underlying problem for the fascist far-left is that we know the first part of that is just another lie. History teaches us that leftists are complete frauds, in that when it comes to “wealth redistribution” it always seems to end up going to the far-left ruling class.

The people are wise to the scam — perhaps it is because they've seen the same story repeated time after time, a leftist “man or woman of the people' attains office and becomes rich beyond the dreams of avarice, while the people only get enough to buy their vote.

But being a party “for change” is their biggest impediment, because they kept on “changing” away from everyone else. As the Heartland Institute referenced in their assessment of socialist Candidates in the 2024 General Election:

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is the foremost national socialist organization in the United States. Founded in 1971, the DSA promotes ‘single-payer Medicare for All, defunding the police/refunding communities, the Green New Deal, and more.’

Being “for change” is a self-defeating philosophy because by definition the party can’t stay still, it has to change and keep on pushing the boundaries (in some cases, literally) out to infinity. Their existing themes — communism, LBGTQ rights, etc. became passé and boring. So, to stay “fresh” they had to keep moving off into insane land, into “trans” rights and beyond (whatever that could be). They should have recognized that they couldn’t keep changing forever years ago, but now they’re on a dead end where change means insanity, and dropping it means they lose their raison d’être. All of this means that they are leaving normal people in the dust — folks who decided to join the pro-freedom side. Hence, the last word in the previously referenced story from The Times:

A new cast of characters in Mr. Trump’s orbit — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk and Joe Rogan — also seemed to turn toward the right during this period. In their eyes, they didn’t change; the Democrats did.

They were hardly alone.

They are tacitly acknowledging the point that many are leaving the left. It’s important to understand why they are leaving the left, as so many have done over the past few years. Because we can’t depend on the left’s self-destructive nature to last forever; they will be back, and we need to take steps now to ensure their future defeat later on.

Let’s aid in the the process of Democrat party disintegration.

The electoral issues of 2020 and in particular 2022 are still present, and the Democrat party is a political movement that feels the need to run with the byword of “by any means necessary” in their actions and attitude. Whether they’ve convinced themselves that they and they alone can “save the planet” or keep “Keep Hitler Out of the White House,” they will use or exploit any pretext or scandal.

Despite the lies, leftists are intolerant and don’t excuse past transgressions, we need to avoid making the same mistake.

In their effort to engage in the tactic of divide and conquer, the nation’s socialist media is trying to stoke dissension within our ranks with stories such as, “Behind the Curtain: Trump’s liberal Cabinet”, casting aspersions against former Democrats, and referring to President-elect Trump as “a donor to Democrats.”

Then of course, we have to keep in mind the wise words of Dennis Prager on the vast difference between leftists and liberals, since leftists still seem to want to exploit that deception in normal political discourse. The fact is that the Hidden tribes survey from a few years ago showed that the “activists” were only 8 percent of the population, with a disproportional influence on the culture, and the far-left dominating the media. With liberals constituting a separate “tribe” further to the right.

Maintaining the truth will be like fumigating to keep out the far-left.

It’s also becoming more evident that leftists are complete frauds, as in the Hitler was a socialist podcast that discussed the fact that collectivism has always been a top-down imposition from the far-left ruling class upon the people, whether they want it or not. Usually not. Because most people with a fair amount of common sense know that the ridiculous concepts of collectivism can never work. Thus, the left’s incessant reliance on lies and deception, keeping those at bay keeps the leftist away.

The left is falling apart because it's tied to a failed ideology — collectivism — in its many forms and variations. It’s also based on many big lies — in this case, that the Democrats are the “party of the people” and that they are the agents of change — a dead end if there ever were one.

It’s our job to help the party in its quest for self-destruction and finally be rid of the scourge of collectivism, then everyone will be happy.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.