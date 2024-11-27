The electric vehicle doom loop is almost closed

What a difference a few weeks make. As Barack Obama so dismissively said, elections have consequences. Since Nov. 5, a wide variety of individuals, media personalities, businesses, even nations have been trying to make nice with Donald Trump. Even The View, a nest of deceptive, unhinged vipers, has suddenly adopted the reading of legal notices—as many as four in a single episode thus far—in an attempt to ward off defamation lawsuits.

Graphic: Day by Day Cartoon. Chris Muir. Used with permission.

The collapse of electric vehicle cheerleading has been in progress for years, but Trump’s election is putting the icing on top of that deflating cake: The Ford Motor Co. will reduce its workforce by upwards of 4,000 across Europe and the U.K. by the end of 2027, the manufacturer announced Wednesday, citing headwinds generated from the economy, pressure from increased competition and weaker than expected sales of electric vehicles (EVs) for the dim forecast. Most of the job cuts would come in Germany and would be carried out in consultation with employee representatives, AP reports.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Translation: Biden is wrecking the world economy, and people are finally wising up about the reality of EVs.

It’s only logical most cuts would come in Germany, which is Europe’s largest economy and manufacturing center, though that too is changing. In the meantime America’s big three automakers are singing a different EV tune:

Executives at Ford Motor Company, General Motors (GM), and Stellantis are begging President-elect Donald Trump to keep in place President Joe Biden’s Electric Vehicle (EV) mandates. The plea comes as automakers have invested billions in EVs that have failed to turn a profit.

“Failed to turn a profit,” is a ridiculous euphemism for “lost tens of thousands on every EV we made.”

Ford’s electric vehicle unit reported that losses soared in the first quarter to $1.3 billion, or $132,000 for each of the 10,000 vehicles it sold in the first three months of the year, helping to drag down earnings for the company overall.

Keep in mind it costs Ford, and every manufacturer, far less than $132,000 just to make an EV and the scale of the EV disaster becomes clear, yet since the beginning of the Harris/Biden cabal, American automakers have expressed an obsequious adoration of Harris/Biden green priorities, even though it’s destroying their bottom line.

In March of this year, Biden issued a federal regulation to begin phasing out gas-powered cars, requiring American automakers to produce EVs and ensure that by 2032, the majority of new cars sold in the U.S. market are electric. Since then, Ford, GM, and Stellantis have staked their futures on EVs. The results have been bleak as the initiative remains unprofitable, with American consumers turned off to the high cost and increased issues that arise with EVs. The auto executives are now quietly lobbying Trump to keep Biden’s EV mandates — despite a recent study showing almost 125,000 auto manufacturing jobs are at risk of being eliminated due to the federal rule.

That’s why despite UAE bosses backing Biden, most union auto workers backed Trump. Unlike Ford, GM has been more secretive about its EV losses, though GM admits its EVs have not been “profitable.” Some sources suggest they’ve lost about $6000 on each EV, but the real average loss must be in Ford territory. Even so, GM’s CEO is still EV cheerleading:

GM, for example, has invested $35 billion into EVs. CEO Mary Barra said in October that even though EVs are still not profitable, she plans to make the automaker all-electric by 2035.

Despite that ludicrously optimistic greenie pledge, GM has “postponed” its EV production, which means GM’s stockholders are finally getting exercised. However, at least one EV maker would benefit from the removal of EV mandates and tax credits:

“A Trump presidency would be an overall negative for the EV industry,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “However, for Tesla, we see this as a huge positive.” … “Take away the subsidies,” Musk posted in July on X, the social media site that he owns. “It will only help Tesla.”

Among the benefits of a second Trump presidency will be the restoration of free enterprise. The EV doom loop was going to kill greenie delusions whether Trump was reelected or not, but the speed with which Trump will cancel mandates, smack down unrealistic EPA mileage standards and obliterate EV tax credits will close the loop, forcing even such apparent true believers as Barra to confront the reality that Americans don’t want, and won’t buy, EVs they can’t afford, which can’t meet their needs. Tesla will continue to make EVs a tiny portion of the public wants to buy, but the Big Three, who haven’t yet learned to stick with doing what they do well, have no business meddling in that market.

The Big Three need to remember to relearn the basic economic principle of building products people want to buy at prices they can afford.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.