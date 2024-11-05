Below are my quick thoughts as election day unfolds:

There are not yet enough data points to extrapolate a trend, but some early signs are positive for President Trump:

Trump “beat” Harris in Dixie Notch, New Hampshire, 3-3. Technically it’s a tie, but considering Biden won all 5 votes in 2020 in the tiny township, it’s a win for Trump. Results from New Hampshire should come in early, and if Trump keeps it close throughout the state, it may be tempting to break into a Trump jig and hand jive.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (stock symbol DJT), is up ten percent as I type (05:30 PST). DJT is more volatile than Biden’s demented moods, and has minimal fundamental value (so far), but it is seen as a proxy for Trump’s electoral success.

Trump-linked Phunware’s stock continues to rally. As I type, the mobile-advertising stock tied to Trump is also up about ten percent.

Bitcoin (and other crypto plays) are having an exuberant morning…so far. Their performance has recently correlated with perceptions of Trump’s chance. Contrasted to stick-in-the-mud Gensler at the SEC, who favors enforcement over cooperation, Trump believes America should play a leading role in Bitcoin. He’d rather we embrace it rather than surrender related AI and blockchain technologies to foreigners.

It is said “revenge is a dish best served cold.” Well, after being persecuted and ridiculed for years, it’s time to serve it up. What will really rankle the hateful Dems is that Trump’s revenge will be his (and America-loving supporters’) success.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.