Trump’s secret sauce

In 2018, Mark Levin interviewed Jon Voight on Life, Liberty & Levin. In one segment, Jon talks about the “the genius of them [our founders] to say ‘the pursuit of happiness.’”

If you go into a communist country, as I did in 1991 — I went to Moscow ... saw people with their heads down, would not look you in the eye. ... And these people, deep unhappiness, they had no possibility to pursue happiness, and that’s the difference. That’s what socialism, communism, progressive ... that’s what it means. You don’t have the ability to pursue happiness.”

When I first saw this, Jon’s experience struck me as sad. Now, sadly, it strikes me as familiar. Today many Americans walk with their heads down, afraid to look one another in the eye because the other person might be too close, too infectious, too dangerous. Or, feeling defeated, some don’t have the energy to lift their heads.

But all Americans aren’t beaten down. Despite an oppressive government, millions are energized, ready to fight for their country. But how is that possible with a hostile regime occupying the White House, an enemy media, crippling inflation, a uniparty in Congress?

It’s possible because, in one of the darkest periods of our country’s history, a man stepped out from the political quagmire to stop the attacks on our Constitution, to save America. Donald Trump entered the presidential race.

Here was a billionaire who doesn’t need their laundered and foreign money, so he can’t be bought or bribed. As an insider, a donor for most of his private life, he knows how the corrupt system works. And being famous for both his wealth and his television show, The Apprentice, Trump already had a following and a huge voice to get his message out. This is exactly why those trying to defeat the Constitution set out to stop him at all costs.

Thus, from the moment Trump came down the escalator in 2016 and talked of the problems in this country, open border, unfair treaties, Obamacare, he became the Deep State’s enemy. He went from media darling to dissident, bigot, dangerous liar.

Immediately after Trump’s speech, the left launched a blitzkrieg to destroy him. They attacked him as a racist for calling illegals rapists and murderers. Back then, truth was sequestered, and the media reported that most illegals are law-abiding, that very few rapists, drug dealers, or criminals’ get through. Today, we know better.

Undeterred, Trump went on all the left-wing shows, gave interviews whenever asked, and had rallies, massive rallies, where he could talk straight to the people and bypass the media.

His popularity soared, and the left panicked. He had to be stopped. The left kicked into high gear: Trump’s a maniac, can’t be near the nuclear codes. Trump’s a sexual predator; Trump’s the next Hitler. It was all hands on deck, and Trump got hit on every side. Yet his supporters knew who was after him, who was putting out the lies, and they turned a blind eye to the propaganda.

The left went crazy! How can this man get tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands to his rallies when he’s been branded a racist, narcissist, womanizer? Don’t these people care what kind of man Trump is? It’s as though MAGA’s a cult.

But, fair question. How does Trump survive accusations of racist, womanizer, maniac? How does he get more popular even when indicted, convicted, arrested?

Actually, it goes back to Jon Voight’s description of communism: people beaten down, hopeless, no chance for a better life. Trump refuses that life for the American people. He promises a return to the America we love, to prosperity, to happiness.

And that’s Trump's secret sauce: hope. While others preach darkness, he talks of a brilliant future. He promises to clean up our corrupt government, to “drain the swamp.” And he never stops fighting. Even when shot, blood dripping down his face, he raised his fist in the air: “Fight! Fight! Fight! “

Through eight years of attacks and set-ups (Russia collusion), impeachments, lawfare, attacks on his family, his wealth, even attempted assassinations, Trump has proven time and again that we can fight the Deep State. And we can win.

But even Donald Trump can’t do it alone. It’s up to we the people to stop the occupying forces. President Trump can inspire, can rally the troops, but in our Republic, it always comes back to the people.

November 5 is our time to take our country back. Vote, volunteer, show up to “throw off” a tyrannical government, to save our Republic.

“When the people are afraid of the government, that's tyranny. But when the government is afraid of the people, that's liberty.”

—Thomas Jefferson

Image via Raw Pixel.