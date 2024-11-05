Taking our country back: Enough with the clown world insanity

So, it’s crunch time, the nexus of centuries of history. The last few days, it’s been a perfect illustration of why we should all want to get rid of the fascist far-left ruling class and their propaganda press media minions. From dropping a cinder block on the scale with their one-sided coverage to keeping the polls “tight” in the hope that Komrade Kamala can eke out a “win” (find herself within cheating distance), it’s abundantly clear they don’t want this to be a free and fair race.

For the rest of us, we’re sick of this insanity and worse than that, we’re sick of being told we’re the problem because we find it abnormal. They’ve tried to impose some bizarre reality distortion field where right is wrong, blue is red, and the people trying to destroy the country are somehow “saving” it? We’ve been saying for a while that you need to get out there and vote, but you should only be doing that if you know the facts and the reality of the situation. And if that’s the case, you’re voting for Donald Trump, because the leftist insanity of the past few days alone should easily make the case.

It’s always been a tried-and-true tactic of the left to accuse the pro-freedom side of doing what they are doing at the moment to cause confusion with everyone in the middle.

So, have you ever wondered why they always fall back on accusing us of being fascists? While at the same time pretending there are no defining terms for the word, as well as spewing a laundry list of random subjective elements that could easily apply to similar ideologies?

The answer is simply that they want to distract everyone away from the definition of fascism that eviscerates all their facile attacks using the word. The best definition of the word that matches and condemns the current actions of the far-left comes from the Library of Economics and Liberty (Econlib). The word Fascism is defined as:

As an economic system, fascism is socialism with a capitalist veneer. ... Where socialism sought totalitarian control of a society’s economic processes through direct state operation of the means of production, fascism sought that control indirectly, through domination of nominally private owners. Where socialism nationalized property explicitly, fascism did so implicitly, by requiring owners to use their property in the ‘national interest’—that is, as the autocratic authority conceived it. (Nevertheless, a few industries were operated by the state.) Where socialism abolished all market relations outright, fascism left the appearance of market relations while planning all economic activities. Where socialism abolished money and prices, fascism controlled the monetary system and set all prices and wages politically. In doing all this, fascism denatured the marketplace. Entrepreneurship was abolished. State ministries, rather than consumers, determined what was produced and under what conditions.

Note that it is closely associated with socialism and thus the far-left side of the political spectrum.

In practical terms, these are colloquially called “public/private” partnerships such as the government demanding that Detroit build electric vehicles, whether they can sell them or not. This kind of “public/private” partnership mentality also explains the close cooperation between the Undemocratic party and the media.

But lefties never talk about such things because it destroys all the lies they’ve built up over the years on this subject. Fascism is also collectivist, as are all of the other lefty ideological “faiths,” as in the meaning of the word fasces actually means a bundle or collection of sticks—but the lefties have to hide that along with the fact that there are so many common traits between the various ideologies of the left.

Anti-liberty leftists also love to unleash the pejorative “Nazi” applied to the NSDAP Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei “National Socialist German Workers’ Party.” But again they carefully lie and leave out the fact that the Original Social Justice Warrior and his manure-colored mob were socialists. The reality is that this term has been in the vernacular in various forms for centuries with the work of Saint Gregory of Nazianzus.

At some point during the 18th century, it became a term of derision. For example, the Yearbook for History, Language and Literature Alsace-Lorraine. 12. 1896:

The name Ignaz is generally considered to be a symbol of stupidity and simplicity. Anyone who is blessed with these gifts is called a Nazi [Nâtsi], or one says of him that he is a stupid Nazi [tès i's ǝ tùmər Nåtsi]. He therefore does not need to be called Ignaz.

The point is that the term was around long before the Original Social Justice Warrior and they didn’t apply the term to themselves — others did that because of the cultural history of the previous century.

But now after all that negativity, team Komrade Kamala has gone all clown world again and reversed course:

A senior Harris campaign official notes that Harris’ East Lansing, Michigan rally today was the first rally since Harris became the Democratic presidential candidate where she did not mention Trump by name. The strategy is, ‘Closing fully positive,’ the official said.

So, while the pollsters are playing games and Kamala surrogates say Republican Voters are “Anti-American,” they’re trying to claim they’re going fully positive.

Stop the clown world, I want to get off.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

