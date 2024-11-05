The Stench of Soros: Kamala declines to endorse California's anti-crime Prop 36

One thing we learned about Kamala Harris during this campaign is that she's just as roundheeled about her policy positions as she was at Willie Brown's knee. She'll say (or do) anything to get elected.

That's why she was for gun control until she was against it. She was against fracking until she was for it (and against it again) She put taxes on tips through her tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act -- and then came out against taxes on tips, following President Trump's call for it. She was for defunding the police until she was against it. She was against the border wall until she was for it.

She seems to know what every popular policy position sought by voters is, and has changed her radical left-wing stances accordingly for this campaign. What she really thinks is on her actual record.

But there's one exception she won't budge on.

According to Breitbart News:

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to say whether or not she would vote for California’s Proposition 36 because “it’s the Sunday before the election.” Harris’s refusal to articulate a position on the measure underscores her strategy to not irritate the radical left while trying to remain ambiguous to attract moderates. California’s Proposition 36 would give drug traffickers and serial shoplifters tougher penalties.

To say she's anything but against it is nonsense. Polls show that 75% of Californians are in favor of this measure, which raises penalties on smash-and-grab criminals plaguing the state. It would cost her nothing to come out in favor of this bill, voters, in fact, would eat it up.

But she won't.

That tells us a couple of funny things are going on.

One, she sees no advantage for herself in endorsing Prop 36. She's got the state in the bag on this election day, why should she upset her most valued radical leftist supporters? Those are the people she identifies with because, well, she is the same.

Two, she's thinking of the next election, and seeking to preserve at least a crumb of credibility with her donor classes, the better to raise funds for the next run. If she's not willing to budge on criminal justice for criminals, what is more important to her than winning more votes with that obviously popular stance?

Most likely, special interests, people she's in hock to for the election, which is why a gander at OpenSecrets.org is so useful.

Who are her top backers? According to OpenSecrets:

Who's the top donor to Future Forward, a reputedly dark money group that's providing the lion's share of campaign cash to Kamala? That's right, the Soros crowd, the Open Society Policy Center, and a married couple named Emily Berger and James McClave -- who made their pile in crypto with none other than Democrat megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried. Soros, Inc, now led by son Alex since poppa George's retirement, is all in for "criminal justice reform" meaning, letting them all out, so that's Kamala's main funder. CNN has a report here.

But wait -- there's more! Who's behind the second-biggest funder? American Bridge 21st Century? That's David Brock's malevolent group. Who's the other big guy there? Once again, the House of Soros. There's also a Getty involved in that one, which means it may be linked to Gavin Newsom, who also has refused to endorse Prop. 36. How interesting. Public Integrity has a report here.

Bloomberg, LP is literally Bloomberg, both Mike and his machines and his news service -- which tells us how far left they have swung. What a shame -- up until recently, they had been considered pretty moderate as Democrats go.

And number four? Democracy PAC? Sure enough, Chez Soros again. This one has a lot of the old-guard Sorosians, like Michael Vachon, running it. I don't see anything but Soros in this one. See FactCheck.org's report here.

Who's Greylock Partners? A bunch of Silicon Valley venture capitalists, one of whose partners is named Reid Hoffmann, the billionaire who bankrolled E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit over sexual assault 20 years ago. What a guy.

Euclid Capital seems to be similar with no names standing out.

How about Sequoia Capital? Another venture capital company from the Silicon Valley, with substantial China investments. They were an early investor with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Sounds like another winner for Kamala.

Bottom line here is that Kamala is up to her ears in Soros cash, and with electoral loss possible, will undoubtly want to preserve her street cred with the Sorosites by refusing to endorse an anticrime bill, in order to keep the cash flowing, from one dark money outlet after another.

That's the only thing one can conclude with Harris refusing to endorse a no-brainer common-sense law in California to make crime illegal again, which would actually gain her a few last-minute votes. She didn't want those votes -- she wants continued access to big money. She's joined at the hip to the Soros rackets and that's where her loyalty will always be.

Image: Nathalie Schuller, Moran Wright at en.wikipedia.com // CC BY-SA 3.0 Deed