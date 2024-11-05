To kill a mockingbird…and a squirrel, too

The title of the classic book “To Kill a Mockingbird” means to destroy innocence. The Biden-Harris administration has certainly done that, and many a Blue State government has done the same. Take New York’s government—please. The Empire State’s Department of Environmental Conservation actually sent multiple agents into a couple’s home to abduct their pet squirrel, Peanut, and subsequently murder him.

I know that sounds preposterous, but does it really…in a post COVID-19 84 world? One wouldn’t think the NYDEC would be in the business of aborting squirrels after birth, but who knows anymore. NYDEC also confiscated and offed Fred the raccoon, too, another animal owned by the aggrieved couple…who have a farm for rescue animals. Why? Ostensibly because squirrels and raccoons in close quarters with humans could transmit rabies.

If anyone in this tale of woe is rabid, it is the government officials who took and killed Peanut and Fred—and subsequently announced that they were both rabies-free. They are both dead now, too. Forever.

This is an extraordinarily relevant and cautionary tale for our times…coming as it does on the cusp of the presidential election, and Democrats’ ever bolder attempts to enhance and solidify their power. This was, in a sense, a morality play, with Peanut and Fred as animal martyrs. You’ve no doubt heard the expression “canary in a coal mine,” but “squirrel in a New York home” will suffice, as well.

The agents reportedly ransacked the house of Mark Longo, Peanut and Fred’s owner, for nearly five hours, and apparently implied that they could see to the deportation of his wife. This is mindful of the fed’s assault on Mar-a-Lago, though they didn’t abduct and euthanize Melania, just rummaged through her lingerie drawer.

This shocking and terrifying illustration of government’s power may have been intended to illustrate the shocking and terrifying power of government. And this utter disregard for private property—and simple decency—is profoundly evil. What too few realize is that, the bigger the government, the more evil it becomes. There is no historical example to counter that assertion. Everything bigger tends to lose its heart, soul, and values. Compare a small, family-owned business to Target or Facebook. Think of Big Pharma, Big Education, Big business (mostly international corporations), Big Tech, and Big Media, nearly all of which are owned by a handful of corporations with no particular allegiance to the USA…or to anything but money. Which, sadly, can also be said of the Democrat party…which is now anything but democratic.

Literally or figuratively, they’ve come for the cats, they’ve come for the dogs. They’ve come for a raccoon, and they’ve come for a squirrel. They’ve come for Jan. 6ers. And they will be coming for you and I next, if the “Joy-bringer” is installed as president.

This is a unique election, as, for the first time, a major party made its elected candidate stand down, and replaced him with one nobody voted for, in a coup for the ages. Democrats have so little regard for their own constituents/voters, they assumed this would work. If, through ignorance, insanity, sadomasochism, or theft, this occurs, you can kiss the former Land of the Free, and Home of the Brave goodbye.

COVID defeated Trump the last time, and the obsequious behavior of Americans during the “pandemic” let Democrats know that they had carte blanche to do whatever they liked “moving forward” in their endless quest for power.

So they are imprisoning their political opponents and murdering people’s pets.

Which tells you all you need to know.

RIP Fred and Peanut.

Let’s hope it’s not RIP America.

Image generated by AI.