NFL to discipline Nick Bosa for wearing MAGA hat?

After the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys recently, Nick Bosa, the team’s star pass rusher, briefly crashed a postgame interview to showcase his “Make America Great Again” hat in support of Donald Trump. Now the league might be about to sack him.

According to a report by Fox News, the NFL’s rulebook states:

The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial.

Several fans took to social media to say Bosa should be suspended. One wrote, “I speak for everyone when I say he should be suspended.” Really? You do?

I understand why the league has these rules, I truly do. But, the league doesn’t want to convey messages relating to “political activities or causes,” especially on its players? And any messages can’t be commercial?

Come on, man, you’ve got to be kidding me! The league claims it bans any political messages—or those in support of any causes?

How about the messages “It Takes All Of Us,” ”End Racism,” or “Stop Hate” sprawled across the length of the league’s end zones? Or “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change,” or “Say Their Stories” on the backs of players helmets for all to see?

What of the league’s commercial pleas to get everyone to vote (for the correct candidate, it needs not be said), or to get vaccinated for COVID-19 84 via an experimental mRNA shot…or two…or three? More?

And are not the incessant State Farm commercials starring the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and begging folks to “bundle” not essentially support for a cause? State Farm’s, in this case, to be precise.

The NFL gaslights nearly as much as Democrats do! Halloween? NFL bigwigs might as well take off any league apparel and dress up as members of the Biden administration.

If I were a ref, I’d penalize them 15 yards for targeting—and disqualify them for preposterous comments.

