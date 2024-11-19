Nancy Pelosi melts down into a smoking ruin

As Democrats lick their wounds following the Nov. 5 election, there's plenty of finger-pointing to go around.

But it's not hard to argue that former House Speaker and eminence grise Nancy Pelosi bears the most blame of all:

The Biden-Harris economy was so bad that $1 billion can’t even rig an election anymore. But really, the Democrats' biggest problem wasn’t fundraising; it was twofold: Their strategy sucked, and their brand ambassadors were gross.



And the one person most responsible for it all… pic.twitter.com/Kb9Kr77BT9 — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) November 18, 2024

Senator John Fetterman rips ‘godmother’ Nancy Pelosi, suggests she is partially responsible for Trump’s election win.



Fetterman also called on Pelosi, who recently announced she was running for re-election, to retire.



“She’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer. And now she’s… pic.twitter.com/Spu4cu6l0t — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 16, 2024

She's been a nightmare for Democrats, not to mention, the rest of us: Open Dem revolt against Nancy Pelosi for her “bullying” “cruel” “ruthless” “power mongering” which began w Pelosi’s push to try to coverup/downplay sexual assault charges vs a powerful Democrat years before, see below.



Trump now effectively restructuring Dem party & left wing… pic.twitter.com/LBZFdZulGR — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) November 18, 2024

Fact is, her machine-politics manipulations made the Democrat party a stagnant pool, a jurassic repository, a place where Joe Biden or Kamala Harris could be come the nominee and outsiders could only wonder why this was the best America could do.

House Democrats couldn't wait to get away from her, with some running to the Senate, MacDonald notes. We can also note that among the voters, many left the party -- Trump's cabinet is full of them -- RFK, Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, and the list goes on.

Miranda Devine has an excellent column in today's New York Post about how much damage the monstrous hag did to the Democrats:

It’s high time to shatter the myth of Nancy Pelosi as a master strategist. Nobody deserves more blame than the ridiculously self-titled “speaker emerita” for the Democrats’ $1 billion electoral collapse. Under her ruthless leadership, her party lost the White House, the House, the Senate and the popular vote. You can’t say that enough. Voters rejected the Dems from coast to coast, even in Pelosi’s deepest-blue home city of San Francisco, which saw a 7-point swing to Donald Trump. She’s the only speaker in history to have lost control of the House twice. She’s finished. The empress emeritus has no clothes (perish the thought).

Now that the loss is on Democrats, Pelosi suddenly says she regrets pushing Joe Biden from his presidential nomination:

Sources on Capitol Hill say that Nancy Pelosi has confided to Democratic colleagues that she deeply regrets her role in the coup that replaced Joe Biden with Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.



She expressed that she should have trusted her political instincts, which told… pic.twitter.com/Czy65tKQ4g — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 16, 2024

... which comes on the heels of her blaming Joe Biden for the results of the election:

Pelosi blames Biden for the election loss 😂 pic.twitter.com/u7ddA5t5ye — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 9, 2024

Which is pretty amazing. She marched over to Joe, told him she could do this "the easy way, or the hard way," vowing to invoke the 25th Amendment on him, and she thinks the lifelong "friendship" she had with him should suffer no damage? After all the passive-aggressive moves seen from the Biden camp, indicating that revenge was on the agenda? Well, wow.

Here's a look at some of her cynical political tactics:

Pelosi straight up tells their strategy pic.twitter.com/sytMseB2sf — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) November 16, 2024

She's gotten away with it so often she doesn't even hide it any more.

Here's a demonstration of that Pelosi Principle in action:

Here's Biden, flanked by Obama & Pelosi, spewing an utterly ludicrous lie to defame Trump & poison the minds of millions of Americans. He said:



"Donald Trump told us to inject ourselves with bleach. He said there's nothing to worry about if you do that."



PURE DISINFORMATION! pic.twitter.com/2TdZASxVOG — Logic & Facts (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) November 19, 2024

Everything she does is a deception, a lie, or a smear. She's a veritable lying machine, some of her lies so surreal not even Democrats believe them. Now she seems to have deceived herself, imagining that she could hold on to power by pushing angry old Joe off his already-rigged nomination, watching as Bobby Kennedy departed to go join the Trump team, and imagining she could win with her latest cacklin puppet, Kamala Harris.

It didn't work this time. The gig is up. Now there's just holding onto the congressional seat to preserve at least some legal immunity while keeping the access to stock tips which seems to have made her very, very, rich.

What a vile witch. It's a good thing to see her now melting and withering away, the thing that won't go away, but which is now a crushed and runny shadow, an American Dorian Gray fading to nothing.

