Making America greater again: Stocks at record highs!

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, less than one day after President Donald J. Trump (R)’s triumphantly decisive victory at the polls — both in votes and in the Electoral College — all major stock exchanges once again closed at record highs.

This optimism continued the next day, Thursday and even today, Friday:

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks cruised to more records as they closed their best week in a year on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to cap its biggest weekly gain since early November 2023 and briefly crossed above the 6,000 level for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 259 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.1%. The relatively quiet trading followed huge gains earlier in the week after Donald Trump won the presidential election and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates again to make things easier for the economy.

And that affects you, dear American Thinker reader, whether or not you directly own stocks. Your company’s retirement plan most certainly includes stock assets. If you are self-employed, your business might improve, as people are more likely to be employed and able to hire you — and then pay you!

Enjoy your weekend, and be sure to thank a veteran on Monday, November 11, 2024 — Veterans’ Day, when the markets will be open.

More good news to come! To be continued...

