Alec Baldwin shoots off his mouth again

Alec Baldwin, shooting off his mouth during a recent press conference, said:

"Americans are very uninformed about reality – what's really going on. With climate change, Ukraine, Israel … You name it, all the biggest topics in the world, Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information."

Unlike, say, Alec Baldwin, a faux person who portrays others, such as Donald Trump, for a living. (And he is not even very good at doing that.)

But Alec is, of course, a renowned scholar with an enormous appetite for knowledge -- and the truth, right?

Mr. Baldwin went on to say:

"There are many challenges to face. The environment, the problem of plastic, of permafrost: there are plastic molecules in every corner of the planet. These are the real problems to solve."

Plastic and permafrost are the real problems to solve?

That’s rich!

And only a very rich person would assert something so preposterous. Most Americans believe inflation, the economy, rampant crime, and the rapid loss of our unalienable rights at the hands of a gigantic, monolithic, and utterly out of touch government are far bigger and more pressing concerns. Precisely because they are all too familiar with their reality … and Alec Baldwin is not.

I’m sure Alec is aiming to be seen as a caring, informed global citizen, but, shoot, I find his virtue-signaling triggering.

To many of us it appears he has, once again, gone off half-cocked. He would get a better bang for his buck if he were a bit humbler.

Alec Baldwin obviously wishes we all could be as learned, informed, and important as ... Alec Baldwin. But his ‘reasoning’ isn’t bullet-proof, he’s simply engaging in projection.

Americans do know one thing, though: we are sick and tired of being under fire from pompous, vacuous actors and entertainers.



