Oregon, where cheating is a virtue!

As early voting results came in, the Oregon Secretary of State gave a small notice that 300 illegal voters had voted in the election. As time went on, the number of these illicit votes grew almost daily: 1200, 1800, 2500, until now, three weeks after the election, the count stands at over 62,500 and change. It appears that the Oregon Secretary of State will try to certify this election's results. The Democrats now hold supermajorities in both the State House of Representatives and the State Senate, along with a Democrat governor, attorney general, and treasurer.

This is what you get when you have one-party rule for decades: you get cheating, corruption, arrogance, and citizens treated like peons.

If I could offer anything of value to those who think the convenience of mail-in voting is a good thing, it would be this: You have no safeguards for who can vote, who gets a ballot, and whether your vote counts or not. I would trade the ability to make out a ballot at home for going to a polling place, having to show an ID card, signing my name, and voting in person. Then, I would have some assurance that my vote counted.

Oregon is a total mess beyond belief; the children who cheat to get elected have no understanding of the impact their bills and laws have on working folks in the state. You would think that common sense would warn them that making hard drugs legal would increase the number of addicts, but that chapter in the Common Sense book must have been crossed out or eliminated.

There used to be advertisements on TV or social media that showed people, usually men, doing stupid stuff, then the announcer would come on and say “this is Harold, Harold likes to do stupid stuff, don’t be like Harold! “ My version of this ad is “ This is Oregon, Oregon likes to vote by mail. If you value your freedom and choice, don’t be like Oregon -- vote in person with an ID card.”



John Woods is a Husband, Father, Patriot, conservative writer, and State Delegate Oregon Republican Party.

Image: AKampfer