Why on earth does MSNBC keep Joy Reid? Why does MSNBC continue to exist?

Everyone with a room temperature IQ knows that MSNBC is home to lunatics, vicious anti-Trumpers and anti-American moonbats who soothe their hate-filled shattered souls by operating according to Saul Alinsky’s prescriptions for destroying America as founded.

Alinsky’s book, Rules for Radicals, was dedicated to Lucifer which is certainly a clue to his determined goal.

MSNBC is the current incarnation of Alinsky’s prescriptions.

Hillary was, of course, their mentor. The witchy women of ABC’s The View are their apostles.

Like MSNBC, their job is to inflame their mind-numbed audience against any and all persons with unacceptable views.

Like Joy Reid, they spew endless vitriol against all things conservative – old-fashioned values and anything remotely Christian, patriotic or generally decent.

Joy Reid is very possibly the most racist, bigoted, angry and hostile person ever to have a voice on cable TV with the possible exception of Lawrence O’Donnell and Keith Olbermann. No one watches either of them or cares an iota about their rantings unless they are equally insane. Joy Reid is the queen of the most vitriolic hate and rage against all white people.

She is not, and never will be, an agent of change for good. Like Obama, she is an agent of racial division of the most toxic kind. One can only feel very sorry for her children, husband is she is married, for that degree of venom can and does do terrible damage to those within its reach.

So, the question remains, why does an American cable news outlet promote such a person, a woman who only does harm to everyone who hears her and succumbs to her extreme loathing of all things truly American?

She is not alone in this pit of hell of her own making. MSNBC is home to a number of them, the odious cretin Al Sharpton is another. And who the hell is Donny Deutsch? A failed son of an advertising magnate who has no viable opinions on anything.

Then there is the execrable Joe and Mika, two wanna-be swells who will go to any lengths to promote themselves. After eight years of smearing Trump with every conceivable invective they could come up with, they asked for “lunch with the president-elect.”

How embarrassing is that? They grovel. Trump must have enjoyed that. Why did he agree to host them for lunch?

So the rest of us could enjoy the schadenfreude of their humiliation.

They are well and truly pathetic. That Joe Biden loved their program explains just about everything about why his presidency has been such a disaster. If the rest of Biden’s cabinet members and their staffs were also MSNBC addicts, it explains why they were all so shocked by Trump’s resounding victory. They seemingly had no idea there were other, more reliable news sources available to them. Instead, they opted to be gaslit by a truly despicable cable outlet that pretended to do news but verifiably set out to indoctrinate.

But then ABC considers The View to be a news program when it is merely the ranting of an ignorant cabal of radical women who think they are relevant. They could not be more irrelevant.

CNN and MSNBC have had dismal viewerships for years. Neither one can touch the ratings of Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk, Megyn Kelly, etc.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of alternative, conservative sites and podcasts with more fans than MSNBC has ever enjoyed.

CNN and MSNNC’s ratings have tanked from low to minimal since the election. Their viewers may have awakened to the fact that that MSNBC is a crank outlet. It has long gaslighted their audience. Twenty-four hours a day it sells lies – about Trump most assuredly, and about the disaster that has been Biden’s economy and his foreign policy disasters. Their hosts, from Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, Ari Melber, etc. have one agenda, one agenda only: Destroy Trump! But they didn’t.

Their virulence, along with the Democrats’ wholly ill-conceived lawfare, their attempt to ruin him in the courts with made-up charges and compliant judges, pretty much guaranteed Trump’s election victory. The American people are so much smarter than our self-appointed elites.

Sharon Stone and Alec Baldwin are nothing more than ugly Americans. What other kind of person maligns her or his country while abroad? That would be really ungrateful people, arrogant beyond belief. That these two minor celebs think they’re special and that anyone cares what they think is hilarious.

As many others have noted, with Trump’s victory, the country dodged a bullet. A Kamala Harris presidency would have meant the further Stalinization of the U.S. with increased government control over all our lives, increased censorship, more lawfare perpetrated upon political opponents, and an endless invasion of migrants from third-world nations.

MSNBC has for years and years been the advance team for the hate-American crowd. Their demise, if on the horizon, will be a welcome reprieve for all the patriots who love America and want their country back.

