Who wants to see men wearing those 'golf' skirts?

A confession about women’s golf? It’s a great TV sport because we get to watch these lovely lady golfers and their wonderful legs. Guys are great golfers, too, but there is something lovely about watching those ladies. Okay, confession made.

And now let’s talk about another episode of woke. Who would have believed this 10 years ago? Who would have believed that women would be writing a letter asking an organization to keep men away from their sport?

Let’s check this out:

A total of 194 players will be competing in this week’s LPGA Qualifying Series in hopes of punching their ticket into December’s final stage of qualifying school (Q-School) to earn an opportunity to earn an LPGA card. Among the nearly 200-person field is transgender golfer Hailey Davidson, whose inclusion may align with LPGA’s current gender policy, but not with the vast majority of fellow competitors. Davidson advanced through the pre-qualifying stage of Q-School in August after finishing in a tie for 42nd and was allowed to do so despite more than 275 female players voicing their concerns over a biological male competing in women’s golf. As the Independent Women’s Forum shared with OutKick, over 275 female golfers sent a letter to the LPGA, United States Golf Association (USGA), and the International Golf Federation (IGF) on August 19, three days before the opening round of the pre-qualifying stage of Q-School. Those letters clearly fell on deaf ears with the LPGA allowing Davidson to compete and advance in pre-qualifying, taking an opportunity away from a biological female in the tournament field.

In all seriousness, or lovely legs aside, women’s golf is a beautiful thing. It allows young women to compete and win trophies. It gets some high schoolers into college scholarships. It gives young women the opportunity to pursue a professional career.

So why does woke want to destroy that? I don’t know, but let’s hope that it doesn’t. Men and women should not compete against each other in sports. It’s unnatural and unfair. It is a threat to women’s rights, and we need to stop it.

Let’s support these ladies who want men out of their competitions.

