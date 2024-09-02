Kamala Harris, because it’s 'time for change'?

Dodgeball’s Ben Stiller recently noted that he is supporting Kamala Harris because ... wait for it ... it is “time for change.”

The Zoolander star, when asked by a “journalist” why he was supporting the Harris campaign, stated that he is: “Very excited about moving forward and all the energy and excitement that is around this movement right now,” adding “because it is time for change, and it seems like it is happening.” Stiller seems very excited about the excitement…and moved by the movement. In that sense, he sounds much like Harris. No wonder he’s so fond of her. Neither of them seem ever to mention policies or substantive issues. Too wrapped up in the “joy,” I guess.

Then again, Stiller recently said the reason he was donating $150,000 to Harris’ campaign was because he wished he was black. He exclaimed: “It’s going to be the first woman president, and that’s incredibly exciting. She’s Indian, she’s black, she’s everything. You can be more than one thing. It’s incredible. I’m Jewish and Irish. I wish I was black. Every white Jewish guy wishes he was black.” Sounds like some kind of envy to me.

I doubt Harris is “everything.” In fact, I know she isn’t highly intelligent. Nor is she a Buddhist. Or a radish, for that matter. Is Harris somehow unique in being “more than one thing?”

Well, Trump was the first “orange” president, and that was incredibly exciting to some of us. Moreover, he was the first president with the initials DJT to be born in Queens, N.Y. on June 14, 1946. (Is it a coincidence he was born on Flag Day? I think not.) And he was the first to be married to a first lady named Melania. Amazing.

Note to Mr. Focker: Kamala has been in office for going on four years now. (It seems like longer.) She is effectively part of the third Obama term.

It is time for a change. That’s for damn sure. A change from the divisive and pathetic Marxist Lite, America Last policies we’ve suffered through for nearly 12 of the past 16 years.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed