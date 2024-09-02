He is sleazy, he's my brother

Knock knock, it's Governor Walz’s brother. He is got something to say about Brother Tim, or Lady K's running mate. Let's check this one from Jon Levine:

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is not the “type of character” who should make decisions about America’s future, his older brother warned in a series of damning Facebook comments this week. “I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff Walz declared Friday evening about the far-left Minnesota governor and running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. And he has so little faith in his kid brother, Jeff Walz is now considering publicly endorsing former President Trump’s White House run, he told a Facebook poster who urged him to “Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him.”

Talk about a fastball between your eyes. I cannot remember the last time that a brother came out like this against his sibling on the ticket. I guess that you'd expect a brother to stay quiet or issue supportive statements. Not this brother.

According to Brother Jeff, Tim has a credibility, not grammar problem. As many of us believe, Governor Walz has not told the truth concerning his military service. Why are there videos of the governor talking about Afghanistan? It would be simple if Walz holds a press conference and clarifies the confusion. I am open minded and would love to listen, but he is hiding. A man hiding is afraid to answer questions and that's a problem.

So it's another Labor Day and politics in the air. The big issues are whether Madame K worked in McDonalds or Tim’s brother is going to spill the beans.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Lorie Shaull