So what's the Democrats' new strategy?

Democrats have hit on a new strategy, one that adds appropriation to projection.

While continuing to accuse their opponents of all the bad things they themselves do and are, the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket is now taking all the popular ideas from their political foes, in this case the Donald Trump-J.D.Vance ticket.

This is particularly rich given that Democrats have spent much of the recent past telling everyone how horrible and damaging appropriation is.

But now Harris and Walz are claiming, however preposterously, that they are absolutely committed to border security, bringing down inflation, and fighting crime. And they always have been.

Oh, and that they are hyper-patriotic folks from the hinterlands who love them some hunting and football!

It would be utterly fitting to these stupid and surreal times if they took this charade one step further yet and claimed that the ideas they recently stole from Republicans are actually ideas that Republicans have—shamelessly!-- stolen from them.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License