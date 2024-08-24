The RFK, Jr. shift upends the landscape of the election

He did it. He went and did it.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. suspended his campaign and threw his support to Donald Trump.

It really kind of came out of the blue, I didn’t have it on my bingo card.

But here we are.

Sadly, there are many “concern trolls” out in force on the right, wailing like spoiled children that RFK, Jr. is not “pure” enough. He’s a gun control freak! He’s a global warming alarmist! He’s a nut who has far too radical a stance on vaccines! He's pro-abortion. And so on.

To be fair, in some ways, he is all of the above. But his record on environmentalism is not exactly one of global warming extremism, but more what used to be actual environmental concerns. His research and issues with nutrition and medical overreach are very valid arguments.

Don’t listen to the concern trolls.

Today, the so-called “environmentalists” don’t care about the destruction of habitats by solar panels or the slice-and-dice of wind turbines. They don’t care about the whales anymore, or the turtles, or the eagles.

RFK, Jr. is old school; they don’t want old school. They want a radical and anti-human destruction of Western civilization.

RFK, Jr. is very concerned about public health. He has studied the issues of nutrition and medication for his entire adult life. His stances may be controversial, but no one who looks closely can doubt his sincerity, and sincere people look for truth.

I believe that he will be an excellent addition to the Trump team, and hope that his focus will indeed be on health, where he is strongest.

For all of you who are skeptical, you have good reason, but it is now time to stop wishing for some clean and clear victory and fight for our great country. Sometimes that means embracing an ally whom you find to be less than ideal.

RFK, Jr. is that ally. Right now, today, in this moment. In war, and make no mistake that we are currently in the ideological war of our lifetimes, you take the allies you can find, or, in this case, the ally you were handed on a silver platter.

Fact is, this endorsement is a game changer. The RFK, Jr. endorsement, his subsequent appearance at the Trump rally, the spectacular entrance, the great words spoken, these are likely just the start.

If there is one thing that Trump can give to RFK, Jr., it is the mighty audience that, and let’s be objective here, RFK, Jr. has sought during this campaign, only to be almost entirely shut out by the biased press, and has sought his entire career and never quite caught. That has now changed.

What RFK, Jr. can give to Trump is also clear. He may very likely become a regular attendee at Trump/Vance events, and his messages will resonate with audiences who have never heard them before. His pedigree will bring many swing voters over, including many over the age of 70 who have never stopped loving his uncle and his father.

And many of his own supporters, some 5% of the electorate, will now cast their ballots for Trump, padding his margin of victory in swing states, which might make a difference in whether he wins those states.

Big media is avoiding this entire event as much as they possibly can (CNN cut his statement off just as he was announcing his endorsement of Trump), but the internet exists, so they can’t hide it for long. This alliance of Trump/RFK, Jr. is going to reshape the electoral landscape in ways we hadn’t dreamt of just 48 hours ago.

Credit the master showman Trump for the timing, the amazing entrance for RFK, Jr. at the rally, and the ensuing chorus of despair from the usual suspects.

In the meantime, do not become complacent. Do not despair, do not back down, vote in any way you choose, but do not fail to cast your vote, no matter how red or blue your area. Vote for Trump/Vance to save our beloved and beautiful country.

