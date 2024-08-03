Don’t be surprised if Kamala shoots ahead in the polls

I haven’t seen this much fawning love from the elites and the media since Barack Obama ran for president. Kamala didn’t get one single vote, yet she is the Democrat party’s presidential candidate. It reminds me of a quote from William Shakespeare: “Not all the water in the world can wash the balm off an anointed royal.”

Of course, the honeymoon vice president Harris is enjoying might be from the joyous relief many (including me) feel that Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race. Even though I always believed that Donald Trump would win this fall when he was running against Biden, there was still the possibility that Biden might win. I think I would have had to consider committing seppuku with a Japanese short sword, pulling my guts out, and watching myself slowly bleed to death if Biden had gotten four more years.

Another reason Harris is so beloved by elites and the press is her hard/extreme left positions — although she will probably soften her tone and point of view for the general election.

In addition, the press and the elites probably believe they can pressure and manipulate Harris into doing their bidding — which increases their power — just as they have done to all the presidents, save one, for the last half-century. Most presidents, save one, have quaked in fear of the massive media might of the press. Pressure tactics never worked with Trump. That’s why they hate him so.

Vice President Harris will also get a big bump from the Democratic National Convention. Most all the major Hollywood stars will be there. I wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor Swift showed up, wrote a song, and sang it before the whole country.

Harris will also get a bump when she chooses a vice president. The press is already going gaga trying to figure out whom she will pick. Governor Gretchen Whitmer? Nah, too much Woman. Governor Wes Moore? Nah, too much Black. Governor Josh Shapiro? Nah, too much Jewish. However, Senator Mark Kelly? He’s a poor communicator, but he’s from a swing state, and he’s an ugly White Male. Eureka! He’s the one! He checks the boxes, and the elites/Democrats are very big on checking the right boxes. This is how Kamala Harris got to be vice president. “All boxes at the proper time” should be written into the Democrat party’s platform.

Another advantage Harris has is that her position as vice president might allow her to mitigate any responsibility for what happened during the Biden/Harris administration. Trump will not let her get away with this, but the elites and the media will. They will claim she has a completely spotless record since she didn’t do it. Biden did. The eight million illegal aliens who came into this country by land, air, and sea are not because of anything Vice President Harris did, the press will claim.

Moreover, some of those eight million will vote in the next presidential election because many of the swing states do not require proof of citizenship. In a tight election, which the next presidential election promises to be, you can be certain none of those illegals will vote for Trump, and they might be just enough to swing the election. This was the plan all along.

The elites and the media believe they should be running this country — not the people, the deplorable ignoramuses like you and me, the little people whom Joe Biden, the media, and the elites incessantly demonize. Kamala Harris will likely go easy on the demonization accusations — although she did accuse Joe Biden of being a racist during her very brief and very unsuccessful presidential campaign four years ago.

The elites have gobs of money, power, and star appeal, and they will do almost anything to deny Trump four more years as president.

Trump’s got guts, he’s tough, and he fights, but he had better not underestimate Harris and her allies.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.