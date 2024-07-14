Who really tried to assassinate President Donald J. Trump?

The trigger in the gun was pulled by many hands!



The media tried to assassinate Trump. From the time he came powerfully down that escalator in New York, looking every bit the prize fighter he exhibited yesterday, the press was and is merciless. They have mocked him and attacked, slandered and defamed him, but they have not taken him out.



The Democrats have tried to assassinate Trump. They called him illegitimate, they called him a tyrant; President Biden who went all wobbly tonight, is still calling him a threat to democracy; many have wished him dead. Thank G-d that wish did not come true today.



Women of a certain ilk have tried to assassinate him. Oh, the sordid sex tales. Rape in a dressing room in Bergdorf Goodmans! Have you ever shopped there? It is literally impossible. Staff watch those rooms like hawks. The police would have been immediately called and the falsely accused Trump might have been hauled out in handcuffs. But the event would surely not have gone unnoticed at the time.



Comedians have tried to assassinate Trump through mean diatribes. ‘Orange man bad’ is their popular meme -- who’s laughing tonight?

Oh sure, the hard left crazies are jubilating, but not men and women of good faith. They know something evil occurred today -- an event that will take much time to overcome. The adrenaline of shock has yet to wear off.



Our corrupted judicial system has tried to assassinate Trump by illegally changing the New York statute of limitations and magically converting established pre-existing misdemeanor crimes to felonies. But they didn’t ruffle Trump’s feathers. He washed off the verdicts as a duck sheds water. Ultimately, he will be legally exonerated when the case gets to higher courts on appeal. The judges will not be partisan as the Democrat legal lynching party has displayed, but will be heard, analyzed and judged by serious non-partisan senior judges who respect the law and will not bow to political expediency.



Hollywood actors, who are legends in their own minds, have tried to assassinate Trump. Do any of them ever have an independent original thought?

Actor George Clooney comes to mind as an arrogant pompous corrupt a----. He is worried about his malevolent Arab wife being prosecuted for illegally claiming some Israelis are war criminals. Oddly, she doesn’t address the rapes, murders, and hostages her beloved Palestinians have committed. Where is a bit of her empathy for the Bibas children who are being held hostage to this day by Hamas terrorists? Nowhere. Clooney has proved to be a pretty face.



Then there are the Jewish voters of which I am one. The choice is obvious.

Trump.

Trump moved the Embassy of the United States in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He also reversed Obama’s odious proclamation that no Jew born in Jerusalem was Jewish! Now all Jews born there are!



The choice is obvious. Our leader showed incredible courage under grave pressure. Trump is the consummate fighter. And he has pledged to fight this attack.

Image: Twitter video screen shot