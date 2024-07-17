Two key moments that showed President Trump is a true leader

Reports are that the far-left ruling class is resigned to a second Trump presidency, with it less likely that Biden will be replaced simply because any “Democrat” will suffer an ignominious defeat. And it would seem they’re trying to salvage the down-ballot races at this point. We are, of course, several months away from the election season, with plenty of the sinister side not being shy of winning by any means necessary, and we’ve seen what that entails.

This means that we need all hands on deck in not being complacent and developing ways of selling the pro-freedom message to the people. President Trump has become more disciplined, and this is “terrifying” the far left.

And this loosely hinged version of Trump scares me much, much more than the utterly unhinged one. It tells me that he understands what a turning point the June 27 debate was, realizes the virtue of stepping back while pundits pummel Biden and the Democratic Party reels, and can sporadically muster the discipline to do so. He smells victory in November in a way he’s never really smelled it before, and his nose isn’t off. As I said: terrifying.

We all support the man around here, with very few exceptions, knowing the stakes as they are. However, we also know many who don’t support the man. So the question is, how do we “reach” those people? How do we break through all the propaganda they’ve been bombarded with the past eight years?

We can start with two key moments of the past few weeks that show President Trump is a true leader.

We all know the first moment from that horrific assassination attempt last Saturday when President Trump — against the wishes of his protective detail — bravely stood up, showing he was okay to the crowd, raised his fist, and said, “Fight, fight, fight.”

Journalist Salena Zito was just four feet away when she heard the bullets. She interviewed the president the next day and revealed what he told her on The Glenn Beck Program:

When he stood up and raised his fist, he said it wasn’t about him. He said American presidents represent not themselves, they represent the country. To me, it was incredibly important to convey that the country is okay, that we are okay.

And in a special to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

His decision to stand up and face the crowd after being shot was not about him, he said. “It was to reassure the country that we will be okay, that we will fight another day, it was about them.” It was important in that moment that they knew “America goes on, we go forward, that we are strong.”

You can see right in the video that the crowd was very concerned, and the president knew that he had to reassure them, even though he had almost been assassinated. That makes that iconic picture even more incredible.

This shows a true leader in that he was more concerned with everyone else than himself. This is what makes a great president — something everyone needs to point out to those in the throes of rampant TDS. They can misinterpret things all they want or Blue ANON all kinds of conspiracy theories, but leadership like that cannot be faked.

The second was a barely noticed moment during the June 27 debate that eviscerates the lies that are incessantly repeated about the man.

It wasn’t his line “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said, either” — even though that perfectly destroyed Biden without overdoing it.

It was something he said, almost as an aside and barely noticed, that encapsulates the dramatic differences between the anti-liberty left and the pro-freedom right. It occurred in the last few minutes of the debate. If you’re a true student of history and wanted some insight into the man’s innermost motivations, it spoke volumes:

TRUMP: And I’ll tell you something — I wish he was a great president because I wouldn’t be here right now. I’d be at one of my many places enjoying myself. I wouldn’t be under indictment because I wouldn’t have been his political appoint — you know, opponent. Because he indicted me because I was his opponent. I wish he was a great president. I would rather have that. I wouldn’t be here. I don’t mind being here, but the only reason I’m here is he’s so bad as a president that I’m going to make America great again. We’re going to make America great again.

How many politicians would make an admission like that, while handing their opponent some great lines that could be used against them?

Both of these show that the man is a leader and doing this out of a sense of service.

The far left incessantly projects all kinds of authoritarian desires, but when it comes right down to it, it’s the pro-freedom right, in the person of President Trump, that cares about people.

He could have taken the safe way out — letting his detail whisk him away without a word of reassurance to the crowd. But he didn’t do that. No one knew at that moment what other threats were present, and stopping like that put him at great personal risk.

He could have let someone else run for president and enjoyed his retirement peacefully. Instead, he chose to put himself at risk, something that was gravely illustrated last Saturday night. So much for President Trump being in the guise of a power-mad leftist.

Present those facts for those who probably saw the attempt on the man’s life, but didn’t notice the second moment, which shows that he is doing this for the country instead of himself. That is why he is truly a great leader and why they should vote for him.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Raw Pixel.