The Left Has Sold Out to Evil

Democrat mega-donor Reid Hoffman’s top political advisor, Dmitri Mehlhorn, demonstrates the utter depravity of the Left. And it’s not just today’s Left. It goes back to the days of the Revolution. Before I get into that, I must put Mehlhorn front and center.

Donald Trump was shot at 6:11 PM. The shooter continued firing, killing one, and critically wounding two others before he was terminated with extreme prejudice. In the words of the ghost of Hamlet’s father, his act was “Murder most foul.” At 7:34 PM, Mehlhorn sent an email to various journalists.

Mehlhorn wrote that one “possibility -- which feels horrific and alien and absurd in America, but is quite common globally -- is that this ‘shooting’ was encouraged and maybe even staged so Trump could get the photos and benefit from the backlash. This is a classic Russian tactic, such as when Putin killed 300 civilians in 1999 and blamed it on terrorists to ride the backlash to winning power. Others who have embraced this tactic of committing raw evil and then benefitting from the backlash include Hamas on October 7. If any Trump officials encouraged or knew of this attack, that is morally horrific, and Republicans of decency must demand that Trump step down as unfit.” (emphasis added)

Image: Dmitri Mehlhorn. YouTube screen grab.

Mehlhorn went on.

I know I am prone to bias on this, but this is a classic Putin play and given the facts seems more plausible. Look at the actual shot. Look at the staging. Look at how ready Trump is to rally; this pampered baby shit his pants when an eagle lunged at his food. Look at how quickly Trump protects himself at the expense of others, but showed few of those lifelong instincts in this moment. And consider how often Putin and his allies run this play. (emphasis added)

This should tell us all we need to know about the Left. They are sold out to evil. Their first reaction is to blame Trump rather than the evildoer, the shooter. Even though Mehlhorn claimed to be speaking from “the facts,” it’s obvious from his admission of bias that it was an emotional response. I can’t even credit it with being an “assessment.” It reveals the depth of his ignorance about guns and his utter disregard for the lives of those who were killed and seriously wounded.

Let’s look at some facts. First, the shooter used an AR15 that his father purchased over a decade ago. We don’t know any details, but a good AR15 can shoot “minute of angle” groups. Anyone shopping for rifles will see that language in the advertising. It means that three shots fired from a cold barrel by a good marksman at one hundred yards will be no more than one inch apart. Very shortly after the event, the Secret Service reported that the shots were fired from 150 yards, meaning that the group would be an inch and a half across.

Now, suppose that a good shooter attempted to “wing” Trump at that distance. If the shot had been three-quarters of an inch to the shooter’s right, Trump would be dead. The same distance left, and there would not be a mark on him. By the way, Trump was moving around, so even that inch and a half is much larger. Even snipers would have great difficulty making such a calculated non-fatal shot in those conditions. The “facts” are totally against Mehlhorn. He threw that language in to give his press buddies talking points to slander Trump. By the time he semi-retracted this, we knew that the shooter was kicked off his high school shooting team because he was such a bad shot.

Mehlhorn is so consumed by evil that he can’t even pause to reflect before spewing hate. Even Sleepy Joe’s first comment was that he wasn’t going to make any detailed comment until he had further information. He actually got something right.

At about 2:40 PM, the next day, after Mehlhorn’s political buddy Reid Hoffman made a pro forma “political violence is verboten” statement, Mehlhorn finally semi-retracted his first statement.

Last night, I sent an email I now regret. It was drafted and sent without consultation from team members or allies. I have apologized to them directly. I also want to apologize publicly, without reservation, for allowing my words to distract from last night’s central fact: political violence took yet another innocent American life last night. We must unite in condemnation of such violence in every instance, without reservation... Again, I apologize, and wish I had reacted as thoughtfully as Reid Hoffman this morning. (emphasis added)

Let’s translate this. We got together and decided that what I said didn’t look good. We must make a politically correct semi-retraction so that the media can forget what I said and put it behind us. My BFF Reid Hoffman put one out (at 12:44), so I will, too.

During the Revolutionary era, there was a strong sentiment on our side of the pond that we should be more like the French. Even Thomas Jefferson was somewhat taken in by the French revolutionary movement (the actual revolution started in 1789).

By the time of Washington’s administration (1789-1797), there were active protests outside his residence calling for him to be guillotined. Aaron Burr, a devoted Leftist, managed to get a major New York statute passed without anyone reading it and used the resulting bank as his personal slush fund to try to steal the 1800 election using the same methods Democrats used in 2020. And there hasn’t ever been an honest election in New York City.

This evil has always been with us. The current evolution of it is being exposed by citizen reportage. That’s why the Left is so obsessed with “disinformation” or “misinformation.” As long as we can take charge of information, we have the tools to overcome the brute force of the Left. And we cannot give them the benefit of any doubt. They would like to be the Borg, so that we will be assimilated and they will be supreme. No free thinking or free life is to be tolerated.

Left-wingers killed Presidents McKinley and Lincoln. JFK was likely a victim of the Left-wing Deep State. The assailants of Garfield, Jackson, Ford, and Reagan were mentally disturbed. At present, we don’t know much about this shooter. But one thing is clear. The Secret Service has been infected with the Leftist woke virus, where identity is more important than competence. That’s almost certainly how that rooftop and ladder were available to the shooter. The Left’s response is at most pro forma and will shortly be followed with a resumption of violent rhetoric and actions to encourage its physical manifestations.

The real regret of the Left is that the shooter missed and that his misses only killed one and critically wounded two other Trump supporters. The only question is whether enough of us are willing to see clearly and act to restore freedom to America.

Ted Noel MD is a retired physician who podcasts and posts on social media as DoctorTed and @vidzette. His “Doctor Ted’s Prescription” podcast is available on most podcast outlets. He is a great-grandfather, pilot, golfer, shooter, and “Papa fix” who is conversant in many scientific, legal, and political disciplines. His greatest skill is critical thinking.