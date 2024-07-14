Time to revive 'beclown' on behalf of AP

Here’s how AP reported the attempted hit on President Trump yesterday:

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt as he spoke during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, two law enforcement officials said. The former president, his ear covered in blood from what he said was a gunshot…

(Emphasis added.)

Fine choice of words. Y’know, now that I think of it, John F. Kennedy also claimed he was shot at one time. Abe Lincoln too.

(But Hillary, now… there’s a real hero for ya.)

Image: Chamtrumping