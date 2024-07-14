The pier to nowhere is going away

It has been only about four months since Joe Biden’s pier to nowhere debacle began. As I noted in The pier to nowhere on May 26, Hamas mortared it at the end of April while it was under construction. On May 23, three US troops sustained “non-combat” injuries.

Two U.S. sources said commanders are ordering troops to work 12 to 48-hour shifts with very little sleep so that they can move more pallets, which has led to “many accidents,” including one service member being “crushed” by a forklift. The first U.S. source said it was lack of sleep that led to the service member being run and crushed over by an unlicensed forklift driver during night operations.

That service member is reportedly “brain dead in a coma” at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Various photos have revealed that the pier-building, which was supposed to occur without a single US military boot on the ground has seen plenty of boots on the ground. How do you attach a pier to the beach without setting foot on the beach?

By the end of May, most of a pitifully small number of trucks delivering “relief supplies” were hijacked, probably by Hamas. And by May 28, the pier had broken up in “heavy seas,” that were actually moderate seas. It took only eight days for the pier to go operational until its demise. It was hastily drug and floated away, sort of repaired, and sort of reassembled.

The Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) called it a great success. Central Command parroted that fallacious assessment:

Graphic: X screenshot

How successful? This successful:

Graphic: X screenshot

On Tuesday, the Guardian revealed that Biden's Pier to Nowhere is to be "permanently dismantled" after just 20 days of on-and-off functionality in the three months since it arrived in the Eastern Med. "Aid workers familiar with the project had been predicting for weeks that the pier would not survive beyond July," even though "U.S. officials told Reuters in June it would last until August or September." But here's the kicker: "Over its two months in operation, about 8,800 metric tons of aid has been unloaded off the pier, about 500 truckloads, equivalent to a single day of deliveries before the war began."

Another way to look at this particular Biden debacle is even more indicative of the utter cluelessness and incompetence of our Commander in Chief. If we assume the $320 million for the endeavor is accurate (bwahahahaha!) we paid $640,000 per truckload. Some 1000 troops have been involved in the pier fiasco, and they have been under daily attack:

One U.S. source involved in the mission said the pier has been targeted daily. “[There] absolutely has been gunfire and mortars. It’s all day and night nonstop,” the source said. Indeed, due to the risk of sniper-fire, troops are ordered to wear tactical vests as far as five nautical miles out from the coast, and aid has to be rushed off the boats onto the temporary pier due to the “constant” attempts to attack the pier, according to the source.

One would have to be incredibly stupid, and incredibly uninformed, to think Islamist maniacs who hate America perhaps a tiny bit less than they hate Israel wouldn’t take every opportunity to kill American troops and destroy American military assets.

There has been a media blackout on these attacks and the daily injuries our troops are suffering while being forced to remain on the job. To maintain the illusion of a successful and non-dangerous mission, the troops have been denied hazardous duty pay. As one might expect of the MMPA, our troops have been forced to rig photo ops, rolling up covers on trucks so “aid” could be photographed and washing and sweeping aid trucks, apparently so they’d look good when Hamas hijacked them.

When what’s left of the pier is finally removed and probably, scrapped, we can be certain, just as with the withdrawal debacle in Afghanistan, the MMPA will declare it a brilliant success and an example of the military acumen and inspired leadership of Joe Biden. Interestingly, at his recent NATO conference, Biden sort of allowed the pier wasn't as successful as it could have been. And like that disaster, we’ll never know the true financial and human cost.

The horror of it is Israel has ports that could have been used far more safely to offload supplies, but then the MMPA couldn’t brag about their stunningly successful relief efforts. As always, our troops suffer to enable feckless political stunts, but at least Joe got his photo ops.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.