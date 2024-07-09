The main reason Joe Biden should not be president

It didn’t work. Joe Biden’s friendly 22-minute interview with George Stephanopolous did little to nothing to quell the calls from Democrats that Biden should drop out of the race for U.S. president.

This should come as no surprise. For anyone who was willing to see it, it has been quite obvious that Joe Biden has been in a frail and declining mental and physical state for years now. This was clear well prior to the 2020 election.

The Trump campaign ran an ad in August of 2020 that highlighted Biden’s mental decline. No doubt this is one of the reasons why the drive-by media refused to cover Biden’s numerous health issues. They sacrificed the truth because none of them wanted to be seen as aiding Trump, or even giving any credibility to his campaign. In other words, they lied about Biden simply because they hated Trump.

And never forget: this is not merely about Donald Trump. Trump was once a media darling. They now hate him because he is a big obstacle — not the only obstacle — to the perverse leftist agenda. Now that Joe Biden has also become an obstacle to the left’s political goals — simply because many Democrats now believe he can’t beat Trump — he, like Trump, draws their ire.

Though they want him gone, the left can’t seem to stop praising Biden over his “accomplishments” as U.S. president. One of the first big voices to call for Biden to leave the presidential race was The New York Times editorial board. On June 28, just hours after the Trump-Biden debate ended, they declared,

Mr. Biden has been an admirable president. Under his leadership, the nation has prospered and begun to address a range of long-term challenges, and the wounds ripped open by Mr. Trump have begun to heal.

Just days after his disastrous debate, David Strom at HotAir revealed that a common refrain from Democrats and their media apologists was in the works: “The real line I keep seeing coming from Democrats big and small is ‘Joe Biden is the most accomplished president in my lifetime,’ or some minor variation of that.”

The third Democrat congressman to call for Biden to exit the race for president, Massachusetts, Rep. Seth Moulton, nonetheless boldly concluded that “I think President Biden has done an amazing job for America. He’s been a great president. And he’ll go down in history as a great president.”

In an X post in support of Joe Biden, Democrat Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee declared, “President Biden has done a great job.” Axios recently reported that “many Democrats believe Biden has been an excellent president.” Most recently, Democrat Senator John Fetterman told CNN, “Joe Biden has been a great president ... and I’m not going to chuck him for a rough debate.”

As was the case with his obvious declining health, this is all just more propagandistic spin from the Democrats and their media stooges. On Biden, Republican Senator Tom Cotton nailed it when he announced, “But even if he were 20 years younger and sprightly and energetic, he’d still be a failed, weak president because his ideas are failures.”

Likewise, on Howard Kurtz’s Fox News show MediaBuzz, Mollie Hemingway said,

It’s not that people don’t think that Joe Biden is old. They do. They have repeatedly said that for years. But the reason why Joe Biden has favorability in the thirties — prior to the debate — is because of his policies. They don’t like inflation. They don’t like what he’s doing with foreign policy. They don’t like domestic policy. And you have not heard the media talking about the actual reason why Americans don’t like Joe Biden. Instead, they’re just doing all this about his health.

Yes, Joe Biden is physically and mentally unfit for the office of U.S. president, but even if that were not the case — and the drive-by media have spent years pretending it wasn’t — his, and his party’s, policies are not popular with the American electorate. Joe Biden’s economic policies are unpopular, his immigration policies are unpopular, his foreign policy is unpopular, his crime and policing policies are unpopular, and so on.

Very recent polling (post-debate) finds that registered voters approve of Donald Trump’s job performance as president over Joe Biden’s, 51% to 41%. The same poll found that voters trust Trump over Biden on handling the economy, 54% to 40%. Likewise, voters trust Trump over Biden on immigration, 53% to 40%, and on national security, 52% to 42%.

In other words, Democrats are in serious danger in the upcoming election not merely because of Joe Biden’s body and brain, but because of how Democrats, led by Joe Biden, have governed over the past three and a half years.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America.

trevorgrantthomas@gmail.com

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.