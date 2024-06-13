TDS destroys DeNiro and other once-favored celebs

It is a real mystery why Trump Derangement Syndrome has managed to destroy the legacies of so many formerly admired Hollywood celebrities. Robert DeNiro, whom I had always thought was a terrific actor, has become such a vicious and profane TDS victim that I have lost the urge to watch again any of his great performances.

After the braindead NY jury found Trump guilty of 34 fake felonies, Hollywood TDS-infected stars celebrated this egregious miscarriage of justice. While most of these so-called celebs are really has-beens seeking relevance, I wonder if they have any idea the huge number of fans who’ve sworn to never spend another cent on anything they star in.

In a post-verdict article in Breitbart.com headlined- “Hollywood Celebrities Rejoice over Trump Verdict: ‘Tears of Joy,’ ‘F**k Trump and F**k Those Who Support Him’” the following stars were pictured stupidly enjoying the result: ·Barbra Streisand, ·Rob Reiner, ·Bette Midler, and ·six others not famous enough to mention. The article went on to list the tweets crowing about what they perceive as justice, but the one that I found really disgusting was semi-celeb Ellen Barkin tweeting in all caps-GOD BLESS NEW YORK CITY!!!

I was born and raised in what was once the greatest city in the world, but it is now unrecognizable thanks to progressives who do not understand anything about being American. I grew up in a time when NYC was a city filled with immigrants from all over the world who came here legally to become Americans and were grateful for the opportunity. Now progressives have allowed a new immigrant force that is only here to pillage and destroy the favorable impression that legal immigrants made in my home town.

Whenever I access Breitbart’s entertainment page, and read what these celebrities post in their hateful remarks about any Republican, I try and remember what had first appealed to me about their performances rather than the hateful words they were now expressing. As a native New Yorker who was devastated by the 9/11 attacks on my city, I much appreciated and watched over and over the moving video of Bette Midler singing Wind Beneath My Wings at a Prayer ceremony in Yankee Stadium filled with the families of the victims. After she finished the song, she’s seen hugging Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Governor Pataki, yet she is now firmly in the hate-all-Republicans camp. And I find that so sad.

I was also a great fan of Whoopi Goldberg when she was acting in movies before she became the host on The View and exposed her deep-seated TDS and total ignorance. The diehard Democrat hilariously suggested that Dr. Jill Biden should be named Surgeon General, because “she’s a hell of a doctor.” Her stunned cohorts had to inform her that Jill was not a medical doctor but has a doctorate of education (Ed.D).

Every faux pas that a conservative makes is widely circulated ad nauseum, but gaffes made by those living in the sheltered progressive box are quickly forgotten on the airwaves. Thank God for YouTubers, X posters and others who never forget. Thanks to them we can view everything the NY Times and the Washington Post cover up. Thank you, Obama, for making our country even larger by visiting all 57 states that we were not aware we had.

I love Truman Capote’s quote –“ The better the actor, the more stupid he is.” At the time, many assumed that Capote was talking about Marlon Brando because he was able to trick Brando into giving him a soul searing interview during a dinner while filming Sayonara in Japan. Although Capote wasn’t talking abut Robert DeNiro, I’d say, DeNiro fits Capote’s description perfectly for he is a very good actor.

I am a film buff who always appreciated superb acting that is seldom recognized by the Oscar awarding academy. The two-time Oscar winning actor did not win nor was he even nominated for his best performance, which was in Goodfellas in 1990. There is a fascinating scene in which DeNiro sits at the bar not saying a word, but we understand that he plans to have someone done away with. What a pity that DeNiro now can’t just shut his mouth and let his face do the talking. Since these Hollywood icons have descended into the bottom realm of TDS, I find the preponderance of hateful comments and posts they wield too unpleasant and have avoided paying to watch any vehicle they’re appearing in and as their films and other venues tank, apparently I’m not the only one who feels the same.

Go MAGA.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab.