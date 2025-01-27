Trump to WEF: His Policies Will Favor America

Donald Trump spoke virtually to Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 24, only four days after he was sworn in as the 47th president of the U.S. A panel of 'experts' gathered to hear his speech, then discuss what Trump had said. The panel concluded that the world should be aware that what he says represents a significant change in the global millennial economic order.

Trump said, "I terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful Green New Deal -- I call it the Green New Scam; withdrew from the one-sided Paris climate accord; and ended the insane and costly electric vehicle mandate." To say his comments were not well received is an understatement, because the WEF favors green energy, the Paris climate accord, and EVs.

Trump told the WEF that DEI is 'absolute nonsense'. "My administration has taken action to abolish all discriminatory diversity, equity and inclusion nonsense -- and these are policies that were absolute nonsense -- throughout the government and the private sector." This has to have upset the WEF because it actually believes DEI works.

Trump also said, "The United States has the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth, and we're going to use it." That policy really goes against the WEF's stance on fossil fuels. The WEF maintains that the need to move away from fossil fuels is now embedded in global diplomacy, national and corporate targets, and public consciousness.

Trump referred several times to the U.S. as a 'sovereign' nation. His declaration flies in the face of the WEF’s freedom of migration policy, which holds that freedom of migration is essential for global development and a prosperous future. It says the world is becoming more global, that the opening up of the world thanks to technology and other factors like simpler regulations means we don't need to stay within the borders of the country in which we were born

The WEF also maintains that a global financial system is what the world requires in order to avoid a worldwide economic collapse. It maintains that a well-integrated global financial system is a critical driver of economic growth. Yet history suggests otherwise. When the E.U. was created in 1993, its GDP was approximately the same as the U.S. Today, after implementing the WEF's global financial system (as well as other WEF policies) its GDP is little more than half of the U.S. GDP, and 60 percent of U.S. per-capita income.

Graham Allison, Douglas Dillon Professor of Government at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, suggested that Trump's policies will affect both national and international interests because they are complete shifts from the last four years. He said that Trump’s electoral success illustrates how dissatisfied people are with the previous political class. According to Allison, "Something new and strange is happening. The fact that Trump has staged 'the greatest comeback in political history' means that the new U.S. president 'thinks he can do anything.'"

That phrase: 'thinks he can do anything,' scares the WEF. Why? Because Trump, from the WEF's perspective, can (and will) do anything.

For example, about tariffs Trump said, "Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth. But if you don't make your product in America... you'll have to pay a tariff." (This article illustrates how tariffs will benefit the U.S. economy.)

Another example concerns the E.U. trade deficit. Trump said [the U.S. has] "…hundreds of billions of dollars of deficits with the E.U. and nobody's happy with it. And we're going to do something about it. [The E.U. treats the U.S.] 'very unfairly, very badly…' with the taxes they impose," and "they have a large tax and a VAT tax, and it's a very substantial one. They essentially don't take our farm products or our cars, yet they send cars to us by the millions. They put tariffs on things we want to do." Trump also said that these tariffs make it 'very difficult' to bring products into Europe and "…yet they expect to sell, and do sell, their products [in the USA]."

Christine Lagarde, the European Central Bank's president, responded to Trump's accusation of unfair trade treatment by calling for negotiations and mutual respect rather than focusing purely on trans-Atlantic trade figures. "You have to look at the good exchanges, you have to look at the services exchanges, you have to look at the capital account. It cannot just be black and white. What is true is that there has to be negotiation." 'Negotiations' occur only under capitalism.

Further, Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, echoed Lagarde by saying that trade patterns show the benefits of open relationships, and countries that fare best are ones "that are friends with everybody." 'Friends with everybody' occurs only under capitalism.

In contrast, Schwab said in 2021 that the Biden-Harris administration was the 'final boost' for the world economy to stakeholder capitalism, the economic idea that a company's purpose is to benefit all its stakeholders, not just its shareholders. The 'stakeholder' concept occurs only under socialism.

The WEF, an annual summit of mostly self-appointed rather than elected international business and political leaders, knows its socialist policies don't work, that no one wants to listen to them, that countries that implement their policies have their borders not respected, that illegal immigration becomes rampant, that the immigrants won't assimilate, that their economies slow, that their citizens feel they have less freedom, prosperity, and security. Yet the WEF won't address these issues or ask why conservative politicians like Trump get elected worldwide.

WEF 'experts' refuse to learn from conservative policies. Instead, they say, "How dare you conservative politicians promote your policies," and "Those policies are wrong."

Bottom line: Trump made it quite clear to the WEF crowd that from now on every U.S. domestic action will be for U.S. benefit and every U.S. foreign policy action will include a calculation to evaluate how it benefits America.

Image: World Economic Forum