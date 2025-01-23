No, Women Should Not Be in Combat

One of the outstanding moments from Pete Hegseth’s self-defense against the Democrat Party Deep State (DPDS) was his assertion that women are not suited for combat roles.

This writer has the luxury of being the only male civilian in a large military family (including both “Mom’s side” and “Dad’s side”), then marrying into another large military family. Our reunions are at a small-town American Legion Hall, because we pretty much own the place. Large, scary-looking hardware from World War II and Korea is parked out front.

Nearly all these veterans, in all these families, have been combat veterans, dating back to the trenches of World War I. Reunions often hear war stories, but the guys who had it the worst don’t want to talk about it — particularly a former POW, who signed up at six-feet-six, 270 pounds and came home using a walker, weighing 135.

AT writers have often scorned the idea of women in combat. (See especially here and here.) Let’s add another voice to that chorus. Those war stories at our reunions sound difficult for any woman to survive. And when men suffer physically on battlefields and in POW camps, women suffer far worse.

As always, this writer is focused on The Science. Men are built to win wars and do the heavy lifting. Women are built to have babies. That’s just the way it is. This is what both biology and engineering have been telling us for thousands of years.

When questioning Hegseth, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said this: “If you are a sharpshooter, you’re as lethal, regardless of what your gender identity is, regardless of who you love.”

This writer would reply: “Senator, go to the largest high school in your state. Pick out the 100 toughest senior athletes: 50 male, 50 female. Form two gender-segregated infantry platoons. Issue them standard infantry combat gear, M4 carbines, and 80-pound rucksacks.

“Teach them how to shoot. Then order the two platoons to march ten miles, climb a hill, dig foxholes, jump in, and fire at targets 50 yards downhill. Which platoon would get there faster, open fire faster, and fire more accurately? Therefore, which platoon is more lethal?”

We all know the answer.

Consider the biathlon, an obscure Olympic event. Competitors have to ski cross-country, then fire a rifle at a target, then start skiing again, over and over. Any sharpshooter can confirm that breathing hard; a pounding heart; and shaky, sweaty hands make sharpshooting difficult. But these are the obvious results of having an exhausted body.

Scores are derived from both accuracy and overall time over the cross-country course. A mediocre marksman who’s in top condition can beat an expert sniper who’s out of shape, and vice versa. Infantry must excel in both areas.

Exhaustion effects are both physical and psychological. Exhausted people don’t want to fight — and if they fight, they’re far less effective. And as Hegseth observed, the weight of an 80-pound ruck or an artillery shell, or the labor of digging foxholes, doesn’t become lighter or easier if XX rather than XY chromosomes are involved.

An average man is five inches taller and 40–50 pounds heavier than an average woman. Even if they’re the same height and weight, the man has 50% more upper body strength, greater bone density, larger heart and lungs, and other advantages.

Yes, the Soviet Union put female snipers and combat pilots into combat during World War II — because they were constantly scraping the bottom of their manpower barrel. A few women rose to the occasion to become Heroes of the Soviet Union, simply because both men and women, when they’re not breathing hard, can be outstanding shots. And women can develop a truly cold-blooded killer instinct. All they need to do is imagine their targets attacking their children. That’s how they’re wired.

There are stories about the Israelis, who also scraped the bottom of their manpower barrel, and were forced to put all-female infantry into combat in the mid-20th century. According to these unconfirmed reports, male units focused on protecting the women rather than achieving their military objectives. Again, that’s how we’re wired.

Left-wing defenders of women in combat claim that tanks, radios, and fighter jets don’t require XY chromosomes. Insert a sighing, eye-rolling emoticon here. Radios break, tanks break down, and fighter jets get shot down. Command posts get overrun, and ammo runs out. In a jam, everybody’s infantry.

Recent events in women’s sports have only served to underscore the difference between men and women. Like the difference between intelligence and wisdom, we’re just not the same — but each has its own great value, in its own roles.

We’re always had men’s and women’s divisions in sports. Boxing, wrestling, and all martial arts have weight classes within those divisions. All this is for good reasons.

The Army was forced to rewrite its field manuals to turn “two-man jobs” into “three-person jobs.” This can lead to disaster for any military force that faces recruiting shortfalls and relies, in every instance, on quality rather than quantity.

Of course, mixing men and women in combat units also raises such issues as sexual harassment, sexual assault, and treatment of female POWs. It just complicates matters for everyone, when the ideal combat unit isn’t just robust, but very simple.

This writer assures every reader that the armed forces of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and the terrorist groups they’ve spawned aren’t spending one nickel or one minute of training on women’s rights, reducing their carbon footprint, DIE, or transgender rights. There are no drag shows at their Air Force bases.

They draft warriors who are not women or LGBT. They spend every nickel and every minute on combat readiness. If we don’t get back to that basic military philosophy, we’re going to keep losing wars. And far worse, our enemies will keep winning them.

Pete Hegseth is the right man for the job. Let’s make winning wars so predictable that they’re boring again.

Jim Davis is an I.T. specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis, the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image via Pixabay.