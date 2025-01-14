The difference between intelligence and wisdom

Marcus Ebenhack has discussed whether Rachel Maddow is stupid. The same question should be applied to the entire Democrat Party Deep State (DPDS) leadership.

There’s a big difference between intelligence and wisdom. People can be weak on intelligence and strong on wisdom, or vice versa. These people may have stratospheric I.Q.s and magnificent degrees, but their wisdom levels are abysmal.

They focus like lasers on any scrap of data supporting their narrative, no matter how dubious the source or how flawed its methodology may be. They can’t even see any evidence that might contradict their narrative. Or they conceal it.

That’s what propaganda is: broadcast “good stuff” 24/7/365, and carefully ignore “bad stuff.”

Examples of this chicanery, and the propagandists who practice it, are everywhere:

COVID and the vaccines.

“That laptop is Russian disinformation.”

“Israel is committing genocide.”

“Joe is as sharp as he ever was.”

“J6 was an insurrection.”

“Abortion is health care.”

“2020 was the most secure election in history.”

“The Bill of Rights has exceptions. Lots of them.”

“I’m a woman trapped in a man’s body. Thanks for the medals.”

“The ice caps will melt by 2015, if we don’t switch to electric vehicles.”

Their apocalyptic predictions never come true. Their lies continue to be exposed. But they continue ranting as if their credibility hadn’t been destroyed. “Onward, to our next apocalyptic prediction!”

They do this because they truly believe in their ideology. It’s replaced religion in their lives. This ideology has its own high priests and priestesses; its own evangelists; its own Heaven, Hell, and Purgatory; its own sacraments; and its own heretics, heathens, and apostates.

“Social justice.” “Diversity, inclusion, and equity.” “Saving the planet.” “Tolerance.” Hogwash. But it sure sounds great, doesn’t it? They just can’t stop, because their delusion is so powerful.

The legacy media bristle like the quills on a porcupine, with high priests and priestesses. Every agency in Washington has its own evangelists spreading this “gospel.”

Social media have “fact-checkers” and “community standards.” Algorithms brutally suppress the truth and vigorously promote lies. The entertainment industry is just another propaganda network. (Leni Riefenstahl would have turned green with envy.)

And they’ve been doing it for at least a century. Walter Duranty won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on the Soviet Union, but his response to the Holodomor — which starved millions of Ukrainians to death, in some of the world’s most productive farmland — was “To make an omelet, you have to break a few eggs.”

Whether by accident or design, it’s undermining our freedoms. It’s destroying families and small businesses. It’s crushing our ability to replace casualties with competent, healthy, patriotic young men. It’s cratering our ability to win foreign wars — or if we win them, we can’t “win the peace.” In Afghanistan and Iraq, that’s exactly what happened.

Worst of all, it’s turning the most powerful, innovative economy in history into a gutted zombie.

It’s no accident that TikTok, a Chinese company, gathers the user’s age and location right off the bat. Chinese ten-year-olds get patriotic videos and how to do math and science. Kansas ten-year-olds get “Hi, my name is Claire. I’m a woman trapped in a man’s body.”

It wouldn’t be so bad if everyone had access to the whole truth and applied critical thinking skills. Just thinking it all the way through would be helpful. But millions are either too genuinely stupid or too wrapped up in their daily lives ꟷ work, classes, videogames, driving a minivan full of kids to soccer practice ꟷ to pay enough attention and figure it out.

That’s why off-Broadway sources like American Thinker, Daily Wire, Daily Caller, Newsmax, and Breitbart, and podcasters such as Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, Dan Bongino, Tucker Carlson, and Joe Rogan, are such a vital part of your daily information diet.

Jim Davis is an I.T. specialist and paralegal with degrees in political science and statistical analysis: the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

