Democrats on the Armed Services Committee have seriously humiliated themselves

The confirmation hearing for secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth was held Tuesday morning. If those who missed it and would like to know what kind of people the Democrats on that committee are, watch it — every minute of it.

All the Democrats on that panel disgraced themselves. Each came with a planned attack, their scripts filled with smears that have been debunked and hypotheticals that had no bearing on defense policy. They hammered him with personal attacks, disparaged his rather spectacular résumé, and asked questions that they then refused to let him answer. They were all about getting sound bites for the likes of Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, who never care about facts or the truth. Their plan was to humiliate and destroy him despite his obvious qualifications.

What they actually did, however, is show their own true colors. This is a cabal of contemptible people. Apparently, they honed their attack skills by watching Joe Biden’s performance when he tried to humiliate Clarence Thomas all those years ago. Biden was a mean and loathsome man then and still is.

Sen. Blumenthal, a man well known for his stolen valor, went after Hegseth on the financials of the two veterans’ organizations he led, penny-ante. Mazie Hirono struggled through her script (wonder who wrote it), reminiscent of her baseless attacks on Justice Kavanaugh. She has no business being a senator from any state; she is mind-numbingly self-important and moronic. Kirsten Gillibrand was like any screeching Karen one might run into at a school board meeting demanding LGBT education in kindergarten. She berated Hegseth for past commonsense comments regarding women in combat — oh, and of course LGBT in the military. Sen. Warren (Pocahontas), who lied for years about being native American, was especially arrogant, wanting him to promise he would not leave office to work in the defense industry like so many other generals have done. Hegseth’s reply was genius: “Senator, I’m not a general.”

Sen. Duckworth behaved similarly but does have military experience. But Duckworth shouted him down again and again and acted as if he had none.

Perhaps the worst, the most hysterical, was Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary’s running mate in 2016. He will remind anyone who watched of Kamala’s recent running mate, Tim Walz, in several ways. No paragon of virtue, Kaine bellowed on and on about Hegseth’s alleged track record with women. He loudly spewed one accusation after another, as if the hearing was the Inquisition. As Sen. Mullin (R-Okla.) then pointed out, these senators went after Hegseth on personal grounds, as if no other senator has ever had too much to drink or cheated on his spouse. They accused Hegseth of moral failures when their own moral vacuity was on display.

The blatant hypocrisy of each of these Democrats was not shocking. We’ve seen these antics before, always against Republican nominees. Here’s the rub: every one of them idolized the known philanderer Ted Kennedy, who was often very drunk, was handsy with any woman within his reach, and was even responsible for the death of a young woman. When Ted Kennedy died, his funeral went on for days. They all adored Bill Clinton, despite his shabby record with women not his wife. Every one of them, had they been in the Senate when those men’s nominees were up for confirmation, would have treated their Cabinet picks with reverence. Had Kennedy or Clinton nominated Jeffrey Epstein for a position, they would have voted to confirm in a heartbeat, no questions asked.

Those in the Senate when Biden became president voted for every one his nominees, and every one of them has been a disaster. They were chosen for their race, sex, and sexual orientation: Janet Yellen! Pete Buttigieg! Sam Brinton! Blinken! Sullivan! “Rachel” Levine! Lloyd Austin! Merrick Garland! Mayorkas! Every one of them is as weak as a dishrag (Blinken and Sullivan), totally incompetent (Buttigieg, Granholm, Yellen), downright crazy (Brinton), or seriously treasonous (Garland and Mayorkas). Those Senate Dems who today went after Hegseth with vicious delight voted to confirm every one of Biden’s tragic mistakes.

Chances are that people who watched what went down in that hearing Tuesday morning came away shocked at the perverse behavior of the Democrats who so egregiously determined to publicly demean and embarrass Pete Hegseth. Who does that? Mean, angry, and miserable people who have no business representing American people in any state. Their constituents are likely embarrassed. They each proved that not one of them is qualified to shine Hegseth’s shoes, let alone be authors of his fate.

Image: Pete Hegseth. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.