Below are translations of excerpts from three recent videos from three of my favorite Ukrainian bloggers, who talk about how leftist Ukrainian wolves in sheep’s clothing are in panic mode thanks to recent actions by Trump (use YouTube translate for subtitles but be aware that it often makes mistakes). I have the impression that Americans are not hearing what they are saying. I’ve spent a year in Ukraine during the war (after seven years in Russia) and I understand the language. My income (and ego) does not depend on pushing lies about Ukraine.

“End of the freebie era? USAID on pause, grant-seekers in panic!” -- Nazar Mukhachev. USAID has stopped all projects in Ukraine for 90 days (just watch how Nazar is enjoying how the Ukrainian leeches that suck up American aid money are now in a panic). While working for USAID, Ukrainian leftists were writing articles telling their countrymen that Ukraine must sell its land, enterprises must be privatized, LGBT is good (I remember disgustingly how “America” House in Kyiv had some exhibition about how LGBTQ soldiers were defending Ukraine), Saint Floyd and BLM were righteous, and most of all the Republicans were devils (I met personally such Ukrainian leftist filth often in Kyiv, in particular among warmonger intellectuals). Now they are in a panic, whining about how they need USAID grants to rebuild schools, provide medical services, and repair energy infrastructure. (Yeah, right, the slimeballs that get USAID salaries that are 10x-50x the average Ukrainian pension are actually going to do grunt work!) These leeches are now organizing conservative forums in Kyiv! Of course, all the money that bred them came from the globalists and the Democrat party (he calls them “Sorosyat,” which closely resembles the name Soros plus the Ukrainian word for piglets). These leftists are enemies of the Ukrainian people and will do anything to avoid having to join the private sector (like their American counterparts; the Sorosyats would even embrace Moscow if they were desperate for money). The schools and medical services will fix themselves, but the important thing is that the financing of the leftist liberals must not be renewed.

“Ermak's gang: A judge of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a lieutenant colonel of the Russian Ministry of Defense” -- Rostislav Shaposhnikov. That’s not a joke. Supreme court judge Semyon Stetsenko also has a Russian passport. Welcome to Ukraine. Just look at the faces of those judges in the video, especially the woman. They are wealthy (even by American standards) and untouchable. Rostislav explores Judge Semen Stetsenko’s Wikipedia history (some of it was erased, but can be found the archives). The Supreme Court of Ukraine conveniently does not have a copy of the judge’s passport or documents of his oath of allegiance to Moscow. Rostislav says that the judge’s history is typical for Russian agents (any Ukrainian knows this is true). The judge’s brother back in Russia is also a colonel in the Russian Ministry of Defense. Rostislav explains how all this makes the judge a very obedient servant of the Zelensky mafia (that has not sacked him). The entire Ukrainian government operates like this.

“Portnikov's Club in Defense of the System” -- Pavlo Sebastianovich. Pavlo talks about how the Ukrainian government spends three times more money on Prozorro (an online government purchasing site) for peacetime government purchases than they spend on weaponry. The military budget was cut almost in half recently. Pavlo talks about how the income from VAT scams (530 billion hryvnas) in the customs department is now larger than the money (488 billion hryvnas) spent on weaponry (such nationwide government criminal scams like the VAT scams are the norm in Ukraine). This is the country that wants Trump to defeat Putin. Pavlo says that Putin needs the war (but so do the Ukrainian elite). Pavlo also talks about Portnikov, a blogger from the other side of the spectrum (whom I could never stand), who believes that Ukrainian corruption does not need to be fought because this would destroy the state (I guess the same way Trumpism was going to destroy America). Portnikov became famous recently when he said that Ukraine’s aristocrats do not need to fight in the war. It’s a poor man’s war. Aristocrats (and their children) only fight in a feudal system. Most Ukrainians took what Portnikov said as no big deal. Portnikov is far more famous than my three favorite bloggers. The system (especially government-financed media) makes sure of that. But those who question what Portnikov says are (like MAGA deplorables in America) branded as agents of Moscow (I wonder where the very idea of accusing Trump of being a Russian agent came from). Portnikov says that the current level of corruption is just a “childhood” disease of Ukrainian democracy (already 36 years old) that people will laugh about it 80 years from now.

I watch these kinds of videos daily. For me this is normal. It boils my blood how Biden fired the coals of the Ukrainian internal war that has raged for the past 100 years and turned Ukraine into a rogue state that has become an enemy of the American people. Biden did this, of course, for the benefit of his family business. Harris also got quite a lot richer the past four years (you’ll have to wait for hell to freeze over before comrade breadlines Bernie Sanders goes after the rich who make their money as government officials).

The crime state leader Zelensky and most Ukrainians claim that Ukraine has saved Europe and the West from a Russian invasion. Yeah, right. This crime state of only 30 million has brought the world to the brink thanks to its corruption. It’s time to end the war. In less than four years Democrat Party voters could again successfully plunge the world into darkness (Trump understands the urgency). There are 540 million “rich” EU citizens. If they can’t contain 140 million impoverished Russians, then they don’t deserve “freedom” (whatever that is in the EU). Make the EU and Ukraine “less pathetic, less corrupt” again by getting the American military and taxpayer handouts out of there.

Image: Pexels/Vitalii Odobesku