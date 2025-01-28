Donald Trump and the American Character

The landslide election win by Donald Trump has left the Democrat Party, the Deep State, the legacy media, and the rest of the Marxist/Progressive establishment in a state of shock and surprise at the depth of the American electorate’s rejection of their statist ideology and attempts to transform the culture and society.

Uncharacteristically, this cabal was stunned into relative silence after the election, as they have been unable to process the reality that even with unprecedented levels of voting fraud and manipulation in recent presidential and midterm elections, they will never achieve what they believe is their birthright of permanent control over the levers of power.

Now that Trump is back in the Oval Office and delivering on his “America First” agenda, this cabal will revert back to the only tactics they know and ones in which they are still convinced will inevitably succeed. Therefore, over the next four years the American people will once again be subjected to never-ending childish name calling and constant legacy media propagandizing.

In their addled thinking they believe that it is only Trump’s bombast keeping them from achieving their goal of a one-party socialist America and by continuing to undermine and focus on Trump and the MAGA movement they will, in the next election, be back on the path of achieving one-party dominance.

This Marxist-inspired cabal is predestined to fail as the America they envision will never be accepted by the bulk of the citizenry. The leaders of the Democratic Party, the Legacy media, and the so-called intellectuals on the left appear to have little or no understanding of why Donald Trump has been able to marshal a significant majority of the American people to reject their socialist utopia and a transformed American culture and character.

Had these elites gone beyond their own sense of superiority and what they believe is their God-given right to lead, they would have understood the basic character of American society is unlike that of any nation in the world. And that at this point in the history of the United States, Donald Trump is not only the personification of the “American Character,” but has been the catalyst to its rebirth.

Throughout the history of mankind, strong centralized governments have dominated those societies whose makeup was primarily of a single ethnic group and who had little or no history of independence or popular uprisings. So too, those nations in today’s world living under various manifestations of Marxism or socialism are similarly formulated. A docile and willing public is essential for the acceptance of an authoritarian government.

In 1782, a French immigrant to the United States, J. Hector St. John de Crevecoeur, wrote in his essays Letters from an American Farmer of his newly adopted country:

What then is the American, this new man? That strange mixture of blood, which you will find in no other country… Here individuals of all nations are melted into a new race of men, whose labors and posterity will one day cause great changes in the world.

The population of the United States has increased nearly a hundredfold (3.9 million to 340 million) since those words were first written 243 years ago. The “new race of men” now includes those from all corners of the globe and their labor and posterity have in fact caused great changes for the better in the world.

It has become a source of pride in American families to trace their ancestry and celebrate the courage and resolve of their forefathers; whether they came on the Mayflower or by steerage to Ellis Island, or chose voluntary servitude in order to become Americans, or were entrapped in the inhumanity of chattel slavery.

These pioneers instilled into the American Character a fierce desire to be free, independent, determined to overcome any obstacles, and to be the final arbiter of one’s success or failure. Morality, religion, and the necessity of honor and integrity became fundamental building blocks of the nation. There resides deep within the soul of this country a deep mistrust of a powerful central government which stems from its founding and firsthand experience of two centuries of immigrants escaping oppression and determined to assimilate and from whom virtually all Americans today descend.

Over the past eighty years, as the United States has become the wealthiest and most powerful country on the face of the earth, another trait unique to the American people came to the fore: a genuine sense of generosity and fairness. Unfortunately, this characteristic has been exploited by the radical Left, who desire to transform the country into a socialist utopia by undermining the unique American Character.

The stratagem used was to foster guilt for one’s success, substitute government largess for individual self-determination, declare as rights those things that only government would guarantee, and, as a means of abetting the transformation of the culture and society, fling open the borders to near-unlimited illegal immigration to those whose only interest was economic exploitation not assimilation.

Meanwhile, as long as the future of the nation did not appear to be in jeopardy and it could, on the surface, afford this spending, far too many citizens simply chose to drop out of active participation in governance while others, in smaller numbers, chose to accept government benevolence while ignoring the attempt to transform the American culture and society.

That did not mean, however, that the basic character of the American people, as instilled by their forebears, had changed to become amenable to a massive central government controlling all aspects of their lives while jeopardizing the future of their children and grandchildren.

All the vast majority of the citizenry needed to rekindle the irrepressible American character was for someone steeped in the traits of American uniqueness to assume the mantle of unquestioned national leadership, and that someone was Donald Trump.

Thanks to Trump and his “America First” agenda and successes in his first term as well as the attempts to destroy and imprison him combined with the voting fraud, unprecedented dishonesty, unbridled spending, headlong drive to control the day-to-day activities of all Americans, and uncontrolled illegal immigration, the radicalized Left during the Obama/Biden administration has awakened many of those who chose to sit on the sidelines and merely observe while assuming the country was too big and rich to fail.

Now even the least involved citizens have begun to realize that the United States had embarked on a path that would have bankrupted the country, destroyed its culture, and left the nation vulnerable to those who wish it harm. It is now apparent to many that the survival of a great nation depends in its ability to remain master of its destiny.

The current iteration of the American Left (the Democrat Party, the Deep State, the Legacy media, and the rest of the Marxist/Progressive establishment) in their gross misunderstanding of Donald Trump and the unleashing of the American Character will never succeed in achieving their ultimate goal and will, in due course, fade into the annals of American history.

Image: George Caleb Bingham