Mass Immigration and Socialist Sanctuaries

God-kings who ruled over ancient civilizations and tyrannous authoritarians of modern times have utilized trusted means of achieving radical cultural change: the mass movement or genocidal elimination of peoples.

Whether it was Nebuchadnezzar’s deportation of Jews to Babylon or Mao Tse-tung’s employment of the “Down to the Countryside” program, designed to banish and reform bourgeois youths, the plans were designed to reconfigure the social structure of nations and peoples.

The mass migrations being experienced by the United States have been and still are being employed by the Biden/Harris administration as a tool to change America into a socialist entity, an effort that entails eliminating or severely curtailing the Jewish and Christian foundations of the West.

How is the socialist vision to be achieved in America? It is to be achieved by open borders and the consequent influx of masses of immigrants and aliens from all over the globe. Class warfare, a necessary ingredient of the socialist vision, is instantly achieved by mass immigration. The divisions are more easily accomplished because most of the peoples illegally entering the country have mindsets and behaviors not informed or molded by our Republic’s constitutional and religious foundations.

The vision requires redistribution of the wealth of the capitalist middle class. State and city governments are to redistribute wealth and power considered unjustly earned and hoarded by the middle class. Farmers, who are regarded as the equivalent of kulaks, are to be dispossessed of their land. Confiscated wealth, including monies for social services, is to be distributed according to “need.”

In short, hardworking middle-class taxpayers are being forced to pay for a societal transformation that exterminates their religion, their work ethic, and eventually their class. The middle class is being forced to dig its own grave and to pay for its demise.

A paper published in 1920 by Cal Berkeley Democrats includes an article, the title of which reflects the leftist lean of many American high institutions of learning. “Reckoning with Socialism and Immigration Policy: Abolishing the American concept of citizenry” reveals the goals of the left now ensconced in the nation’s universities. Penned by Tessa Stapp, the piece outlines with exactitude the socialist policies carried out by the Biden/Harris administration over the last four years — policies defiantly continued by Biden even during the current “peaceful” transition to the incoming Trump administration.

Ms. Stapp wrote,

The truth is, socialism and open borders are exact compliments, requiring a different framework of policy building and different conceptions of citizenship. ... For socialism and open borders to co-exist, the United States must actively shift citizenship rights from being rooted in property [houses and land] to being rooted in community. ... In this forward dream, open borders are enacted, and socialist benefits are given to those through community-based programs.

She adds, “Those that choose to be industrious and earn above that needed to survive comfortably in society would pay higher taxes, to ensure all are giving according to their ability.” (Italics mine.)

Ms. Stapp’s language, including the phrase “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need,” was popularized by Karl Marx. It is a core belief of communist ideology that basic needs are to be provided to all, regardless of contribution to society at large. Monies, material goods, and services are to be provided, most often by the “rich,” who have what socialists consider more than is needed for basic survival.

America’s blue cities have been the Petri dishes cultivating socialist schemes. Now those schemes have been extended to all states by the Biden administration’s open border policies. America is to be the sanctuary nation for the entire world, its wealth redistributed to peoples from other nations.

The high-minded term “sanctuary” implies that within the city or state, innocent and oppressed peoples may find safe house, sealed off from the supposed predations and oppression of outside authority figures like ICE. But the reality is that sanctuary cities and states are not places of refuge, but are leftist bastions inherently detrimental to both America and to the peoples who seek refuge therein.

Sanctuary cites are actually secessionist entities, as New York Democrat Liz Kreuger made abundantly clear when she floated the idea of secession to Canada. She and Democrat mayors and councils of sanctuary cities have declared their independence from an overarching national governance as surely as the Confederate states did when they declared themselves free from the authority of the Union.

As national institutions are not considered as having any legitimate authority over secessionist cities or states, those entities will establish their own institutions, including the means to police those within their boundaries. City and state police may effectively act as independent and rebel mercenary armies whose loyalty would be to leaders such as Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Michelle Wu of Boston. Sanctuary states led by Governors Pritzker of Illinois and Newsom of California also have taken stands against federal authority. The supposed autonomy and self-governance of Los Angeles is why its leaders are considering blocking any in-house resources from aiding the federal government’s attempts to deport those who have entered the country illegally.

But just as important, if not more, the self-declared secessionist city states are oppressive to those who believe they are guaranteed safe harbor within. Since the United States government does not recognize the legality of the people who have illegally entered the country and who have fled to sanctuary cities, the places illegal aliens can reside and work in place are severely limited. Illegals become dependent on the largess of governments, which provide the chief and sometimes the only housing, food, and education.

The illegal is always subject to whims of the current city authorities, to whom he must swear fealty by voting for them. There is no protection for illegals outside the city’s walls, no opportunity for enterprises reaching beyond narrowly local endeavors. Be it entrepreneurship, education, or politics, ceilings preventing upward mobility are automatically in place. Many turn to crime, which pays higher wages.

Freedom of movement, upward mobility, and permeable class structures, three chief keys to economic success, are inevitably curtailed. The result? The core foundations of socialism are cemented into place in sanctuary cities and states.

What should be the federal government’s response to sanctuary cities’ proclamations of independence from the Union? How does the Republic deal with the establishment of independent socialist entities within?

The federal government might wish to give secessionist entities independence from federal funds. Closing the border and returning to a system of legal immigration that is fair to immigrants and citizens alike would all full access to the American dream.

But perhaps most importantly, Americans must recover true freedom.

That recovery requires complete rejection of leftist “sanctuaries,” which purport to establish utopias free from strife and conflict. Such notions are illusory.

Freedom also is not found in cordoned off “safe” spaces in academia. Those spaces insist on uniformity of thought, not the hurly-burly critical thinking requires. Nor is freedom found in corporations and businesses adhering to DIE instead of the recruitment and advancement of anyone who is talented and willing to work hard. Nor is freedom found in churches who isolate their congregations from the intellectual and spiritual ferment of the world, preferring ritualistic stasis to wrestling against wicked principalities.

The founders of this wonderful nation believed that freedom was endowed by our Creator God. Thus, they sought to create a constitutional framework that enabled citizens to exercise their God-given rights with minimal interference of governments.

It is past time to return to those ideals and to the framework of freedom established by the United States Constitution.

Then, once more, America will be the land of the free and the home of the brave.

