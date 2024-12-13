Actors and Singers Make Comedic Political Analysts

This presidential election, Donald Trump unified the most diverse coalition the Republican party has seen in modern political history. In the end, he won primarily on the economy and immigration. The post-election “analysis” coming out of Hollywood highlights the ways in which our elites are completely out of touch with the American people.

The Mean Girls Melt Down

The stars’ public meltdowns on social media following Trump’s victory remind me of the scene in Mean Girls where Regina George finally realizes she no longer reigns over her fellow students. Really, why should we not be politically instructed by generally attractive, wealthy people who are paid millions of dollars to recite memorized lines and perform in front of cameras for our entertainment?

As it turns out, this new class of “political analysts” were also paid millions to make appearances for Kamala Harris. Her campaign spent $20 million on celebrity events, which, ironically, is the same amount she allegedly ran it into debt.

While melting down after the election, Cardi B, an American rapper with an estimated net worth of $80 million who was among the A-listers stumping for Harris, assured us that she was not bitter. “So listen,” she said in a video posted to X the day after the election, “Imma let you know this right now, okay? So, you little trumpets, you won, I know you’re happy. Whatever the f---. No one’s acting like bitter losers. However, you need to leave me the f--- alone because I got one more f------ cigarette in me before I start lighting your ass up. All right.”

Performers Get Confused about their Role in Society

Because we didn’t elect Harris, who Cardi B predicted would enjoy eight years in office, Bette Midler implied that the American people are stupid. She quoted journalist and essayist H.L. Mencken on X: “When a candidate for public office faces the voters he does not face men of sense; he faces a mob of men whose chief distinguishing mark is the fact that they are quite incapable of weighing ideas, or even of comprehending any save the most elemental.”

Just to clarify, in this scenario, Trump-supporters are the idiots, and Cardi B is a political philosopher. I’m just going to venture a guess, though, that neither Cardi B nor Bette Midler is too worried about the price of eggs in the grocery store.

And whereas regular Americans are concerned with the price of food and our safety from criminals pouring in across the open southern border, Christina Applegate appears to be mostly focused on the abortion her 13-year-old daughter might want to have in the future. Following the election, she posted on X, “Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me.”

Clearly, the salience of issues is different for the Hollywood elite from what it is for us mere mortals.

They Say They’ll Leave

Leading up to the election, some celebrities promised they would leave the United States in the event of another Trump victory. Barbra Streisand, Cher, Sharon Stone, and Ellen DeGeneres are among them. Ellen is in Cotswold, but we’re still waiting on news from the others.

Often, these Hollywood types just pay lip service to voting with their feet, but then they continue reaping the benefits of living and working in our great nation. Leading up to the 2016 election, for example, Miley Cyrus vowed to leave if Trump won. When subsequently asked about it, she answered, “Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my f------ voice is gonna be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”

Thanks, Plato. We’ll look forward to that.

Even though we don’t actually care either way if Miley Cyrus leaves the country, the threat to move is usually disingenuous and likely meant to get attention. And even when it’s not, it doesn’t really matter at all. These millionaires can still keep multiple properties across the United States and return whenever they wish.

“It’s the Economy, Stupid”

Many of Hollywood’s Harris-supporters who did not threaten to move still accused Trump-supporters of being motivated by racism and bigotry. There are too many such accusers to name here, and few people, if any, really care what they think anyway.

To his credit, Charlamagne Tha God, a television personality who endorsed Harris, seems to better understand his fellow Americans. He said, “I don’t think it’s fair to just chalk up Trump winning to racism, sexism, homophobia, antisemitism. ... I truly believe most people voted for him because they want more money in their pockets and they want to feel safe. ... At the end of the day, it’s the economy, stupid, and Democrats might just be really out of touch with what everyday Americans are feeling.”

Stephanie Lundquist-Arora is a contributor for The Federalist and the Washington Examiner; a mother in Fairfax County, Virginia; an author; and the Fairfax chapter leader of the Independent Women’s Network.

Image: DVSROSS via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.