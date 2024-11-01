The Media's Mammoth Thumb on the Electoral Scale

The problem isn’t that Democrats openly and habitually lie about Donald Trump on a regular basis.

The problem is that the media uses subliminal messaging to reinforce those lies. They are not fair, neutral arbiters. The media are Democrats, by and large.

For example, Democrat strategist Aisha Mills recently appeared on Erin Burnett’s show on CNN and blatantly lied about a recent comment from Trump, claiming he’d said that illegal immigrants to the U.S. brought in a lot of “bad genes” among other things.

Mills's insane rant naturally invoked Hitler, but ranged from eugenics (What? Planned Parenthood and Margaret Sanger are icons within the Democrat party, and she wants to complain about eugenics?) to her personal belief, based on nothing but her own emotion, that Donald Trump considers himself superior to her because of her genetics due to her identity a black lesbian.

Say what?

Trump had indeed used the phrase “bad genes” to speak specifically about illegal immigrant murderers who had killed American citizens.

But did Trump make a sweeping generalization to imply all illegal immigrants were vicious murderers or gang members? No, of course not. He specifically mentioned thirteen thousand murderers who had immigrated to the U.S. illegally.

Yet Mills bizarrely says, “ … as a black lesbian who Donald Trump doesn’t believe has genes as good as his …” and Republican David Urban fires back: “Why do you believe this, Aisha?”

Mills suddenly shifted gears and claimed she was talking about the entire history of everything Donald Trump has ever said, not his most recent comment about immigrant murderers.

When pressed by Urban to cite a specific instance where Trump favorably compared his genetics to those of black lesbians, Mills appealed to emotion with her reply, saying: “Because he’s damn near said it.”

Get it?

One doesn’t have to say anything specific to be condemned by liberals anymore. All someone must do is say something that liberals can twist in their minds to make the Republican the villain and themselves the victim.

Watch the video and ask yourself, why is Erin Burnett smiling?

HOLY SH— This is the second hour CNN has platformed unhinged Dem Operative Aisha Mills to call Trump Hitler, a eugenicist and suggest that he wants to “exterminate a group of people."



The segment devolves into chaos when David Urban has had enough, and debunks her lies about… pic.twitter.com/7oQu7QfPLE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2024



Is she enjoying the clash and the vitriol between Mills and Urban because it gets good ratings, or does she know something the viewer may not have realized?

Watch the video again, and this time pay attention to the chyrons on display while the talking heads do battle. As the conversation begins, the chyron reads, “Trump: There are a lot of bad genes among migrants in the U.S.” As the conversation becomes more heated, the chyron changes to read, “Trump links migrants to murders: 'It’s in their genes.'”

As Urban is pushing back on Mills, the chyron changes back to read, “Trump: There are a lot of bad genes among migrants in the U.S.”

In other words, the entire time Aisha Mills is lying about Trump and what he said, the network reinforced her lie by repeating it in print.

Unfortunately, it isn’t just the networks who are in the tank for Kamala Harris.

Hollyweird is fully behind her, with Samuel L. Jackson and Jeff Bridges both speaking out on her behalf. Musicians ranging from Beyoncé to Bruce Springsteen have also endorsed her, not that anyone cares about what they think. As soon as they stop singing, the crowd leaves.

However, the media have powerful allies to manipulate public opinion: social media and search engines. Facebook controls what we see, and Google controls what we can learn.

Just for grins, try this experiment: type “Harris” into the Google search engine and see how Google tries to refine the search for you. Naturally, the first result listed is Kamala Harris for president. The second result on the list is “Harris Trump polls.” Other results include “Harris news” and “Harris Walz,” but not every link is to an article about Kamala Harris. The search engine also suggests articles about Harrison Ford and Harrison Butker, and the Harris Funeral Home down in Live Oak, Florida.

Next, type “Kamala” into the search engine and you should see suggestions for her website once again as the first suggestion, followed by links promising information about her parents, her net worth, her husband, her policies, her nationality, her age, her running mate, her father, and even her rally schedule. Every suggestion in the list linked to information about Kamala Harris, candidate for president.

O.K., now things will begin to get interesting.

Type “Trump” into the search engine. The very first suggestion from Google is “Trump debate lies.” The second suggestion isn’t even necessarily about Donald Trump: it simply says, “trumped up.” The link to the actual candidate’s website doesn’t appear until the third option down on the list.

Next, try simply typing “Donald.” You’ll get a varied list of suggestions including Donald Glover and Donald Sutherland, but the very first option on the list is “Donald Trump Georgia charges.”

Want to hear the Donald Trump and Joe Rogan exchange? You are out of luck, nothing comes up at all.

Wow. Are you beginning to see a pattern here?

Now, let’s try “Democrats” and see what we find. Hmmm. First, we simply get “Democrats,” followed by “Democrats vs. Republicans.”

Oddly enough, there is “Democrats for Trump” listed third, but then we have “Democrats news,” “Democrats beliefs,” “Democrats and Republicans,” “Democrats Reddit,” “Democrats color” (whatever that means), “Democrats definition,” and “Democrats vs. Republicans views.”

Let’s keep going. Now we’re going to type “Republican” into the search engine and see what happens. Frankly, the results are jaw dropping. We have (in order) “Republicans for Harris,” “Republicans against Donald Trump,” “Republicans endorsing Harris,” “Republicans for Kamala,” “Republicans against Trump Twitter,” “Republicans for Harris website,” “Republicans vs. Democrats,” “Republicans news,” “Republicans and IVF,” and finally, “Republicans who oppose Trump.”

This is why I normally use the DuckDuckGo search engine. I despise Google. Repeat the Google experiment with DuckDuckGo and you’ll see why I strongly prefer the less famous search engine. Google isn’t interested in helping you find what you’re looking for … they only present you with information they want you to see. I only want to see what I was seeking.

I’ve noticed one other little trick: On YouTube, Kamala Harris ads cannot be skipped like other normal ads. Usually, an ad will play for about five seconds before offering the user the option of skipping past the ad to view the content they wished to see.

With Kamala Harris ads, though, that option isn’t available. Big Brother is trying to force feed her propaganda to us, but I have a solution: simply refresh the page.

Nobody can make me watch propaganda I don’t want to see. I refuse to be assimilated.

Now if Trump wins, he will have overcome virtually insurmountable odds against him. The people with a virtual stranglehold on what we believe and what we can say to each other have aligned against him, nevertheless it appears Trump is going to win.

But remember, he received the most votes in history for an incumbent president in 2020, and yet somehow Biden managed to get even more while running his campaign from his basement.

This election shouldn’t even be close. The four years of Joe Biden have done tremendous harm to our country. I’m tired of the lies — the Green New Deal was called the Inflation Reduction Act. Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote and nobody's inflation was reduced -- in fact, all that money-printing accelerated it.

We need to elect people who say what they mean and mean what they say. You may not like what Trump says and he does exaggerate, but he’s not Adolph Hitler. For Pete’s sake, his grandchildren are Jewish!

Kamala Harris says she wants to pay for transgender surgeries for illegal immigrant prisoners with our tax dollars. I believe her, and that’s one of the reasons why I will not vote for her.



I support Donald Trump because if he’s elected to a second term, he’s going to secure our borders, allow domestic energy production, deport millions of illegal aliens, and implement policies designed to make America great again. Kamala Harris is running to serve the fourth term of the Obama presidency.



John Leonard is a freelance writer. He blogs at southernprose.com. His books can be found at LeonardBooks.net.

Image: Twitter video screen shot