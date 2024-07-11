Of Course Biden Won the Rigged Democrat Primaries

In an effort to stave off the calls for him to drop out of the race for President, in a letter to congressional Democrats, Joe Biden boldly declared,

We had a Democratic nomination process and the voters have spoken clearly and decisively. I received over 14 million votes, 87% of the votes cast across the entire nominating process. I have nearly 3,900 delegates, making me the presumptive nominee of our party by a wide margin.



This was a process open to anyone who wanted to run. Only three people chose to challenge me…

As a follow-up to that letter, on Monday morning, July 8, Biden called in to one of his favorite media shills, Morning Joe, and told Joe Scarborough and his meager audience,

Well look -- Democrats -- Joe, let me say it this way, the reason I’ve been on the road so much, all over the country, while Trump is riding around in a golf cart, filling out his golf cart before, golf cart before he even hits the ball -- but anyway, he hasn’t been anywhere in 10 days, I’ve been all over the country, No. 1. And I’ve gone over the country for several reasons, one, to make sure my instinct was right about the party still wanting me to be the nominee. And all the data, all the data shows that the average Democrat out there who voted, 14 million of them who’ve voted for me, still want me to be the nominee, No. 1. [Empasis mine.]

In other words, Joe Biden is telling his Democrat critics to “back off” because he won. And he’s not wrong! As Mary Rooke at the Daily Caller points out,

All fifty states have voted in party primaries. The Democrats chose President Joe Biden, and the Republicans voted in former President Donald Trump as their candidate. At this point, while still an important part of the official process, the party conventions are merely a formality. But that is not stopping the Democrat Party from attempting a coup against its voters to install their preferred candidate, who is no longer Biden.

Yes, Joe Biden won the 2024 Democrat primaries. However, what he is -- and most others are -- failing to point out is that he won a largely rigged process. As early as February of 2023, astute observers of the political scene were aware of the Democrat Party’s efforts to ensure it was Joe Biden who was their nominee for the 2024 election. On February 5, 2023, the Editorial Board of the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), penned “Rigging the Primaries for Biden.” They wrote,

The Democratic National Committee voted Saturday to revise the party’s nominating calendar to put South Carolina first in line, upending a half century of tradition. The Iowa caucuses, which have been first since 1972, will be relegated to the back of the bus. After South Carolina’s primary on Feb. 3, 2024, the new order will be: New Hampshire and Nevada both on Feb. 6, followed by Georgia on Feb. 13 and Michigan on Feb. 27. All of this is being done at the request -- please don’t say orders -- of the Biden White House. South Carolina rescued Mr. Biden’s candidacy in 2020 from defeat by Bernie Sanders, and black voters in that state and Georgia make up a large part of the Democratic electorate and Mr. Biden’s core support. Michigan’s primary was held on March 10 in 2020 and is another state where he won.

The DNC pushed Iowa and New Hampshire back in their primary calendar because those two states were perceived as likely not giving Biden necessary political momentum. As the WSJ put it,

The main benefit of the early New Hampshire and Iowa contests is that they give voters a chance at close-up vetting, and they give long-shot candidates a chance to elevate an issue or emerge from obscurity. The winners don’t always go on to be nominated, much less take the White House, but they are a different kind of candidate test than debates and TV advertising. The risk for Democrats is that by greasing the wheels for Mr. Biden they will miss such a signal from the electorate. The polls are showing that even most Democrats prefer another nominee in 2024.

In June of 2023, ABC News wrote a piece detailing how Democrats were going to keep Biden from primary debates. Former CEO and co-founder of Twitter (now X) Jack Dorsey was quoted as saying, “Open the Democrat primaries and debates. This isn’t fair to anyone.” The same ABC News piece also noted, “When asked by Politico in August 2022 about how they might deal with a primary challenge, DNC executive director Sam Cornale put it bluntly: ‘We're with Biden. Period.’”

So as early as 2022, the DNC had made up its mind about Biden. Just this week, NBC chief political analyst Chuck Todd said that a “senior cabinet member” told him two years ago that they don’t think Biden can continue as President. Two years ago was 2022. The DNC had to have had this information as well, or they sure should have. Yet, they chose to go with Joe Biden.

In September of 2023, liberal publication Vox felt the need to explain “Why Biden isn’t getting a credible primary challenger.” Also in September of 2023, for the WSJ, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote “The Democratic Party Rigs the Primaries.” In January of 2024, the Washington Post (see here to avoid a paywall) ran “How the DNC challenger-proofed the primaries for Biden” by Jim Geraghty.

There were significant accusations in 2020 as well that the Democrat Party rigged their primaries to favor Joe Biden. Now just who is it that is the real “threat to democracy” in America? The Democrat Party has no one to blame but themselves when it comes to the position they are now in with Joe Biden. Though they regularly hail themselves as “defenders of democracy,” it should come as no surprise that the political party who has little issue with election rigging now wants to engage in more election tampering and install a chosen candidate to replace Joe Biden.

And never forget, the cover-up of Joe Biden’s significant health issues by the drive-by media is also a means of election rigging. The drive-bys also share the blame for a mentally and physically disabled man now serving as President of the United States.

