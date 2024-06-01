Worse Than Woke, the Libertarians Have Gone Globalist

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Libertarianism<br><br>The theory: The reality: <a href="https://t.co/EW2j40mFrY">pic.twitter.com/EW2j40mFrY</a></p>— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) <a href="https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1795074788785856747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 27, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

President Trump recently made headlines for speaking to the Libertarians at their annual convention. Who are Libertarians and what do they believe? Maybe, if you’re a disaffected Republican (or Democrat — let’s be “inclusive”), you once gave them a look but it was so long ago you can no longer remember why you decided against joining their cause. You just remember it wasn’t a good fit. Well, whatever it was, I’m here to tell you what the problem is: they’ve gone globalist!

The official Libertarian Party platform page starts great — until you think about it for juuuuust a second. From the Preamble:

As Libertarians, we seek a world of liberty: a world in which all individuals are sovereign over their own lives and are not forced to sacrifice their values for the benefit of others.

Well, who could argue with that, right? Except… the “world” part. They’re — ostensibly — an American party, with American voters, nominating an American to be the American president, so these rascally kids need to focus, because this lack of, shall we say, “America First,” forces their entire cause to collapse onto itself. It’s absolutely fatal. We will get into the specifics of why in a bit.

The Preamble continues:

We believe that respect for individual rights is the essential precondition for a free and prosperous world, that force and fraud must be banished from human relationships, and that only through freedom can peace and prosperity be realized.

Ok, still sounding good… but it’s A-m-e-r-i-c-a with which we need to be concerned. American “individual rights” are an “essential precondition for a free and prosperous” America. “Citizens of the world” have no “essential” American rights. (And, parenthetically, “banishing” “force and fraud” from “human relationships”? Are these guys doing politics or religion? Should we light a candle and chant? Sheesh. Let’s not get over our skis more than we already are, ok?)

Once you get out of the Preamble, the Platform is divided into three main sections. We won’t belabor each and every one, just a couple in particular, having to do with open borders (which their nominee supports!), but here they are in all their (globalist) glory. As you skim through, keep in mind they mean to extend these “rights” to every human on earth, not just Americans, and it becomes very clear very quickly how destructive to America and really, how very juvenile, it all is.

Personal Liberty, which they subdivide into Self-Ownership, Expression and Communication, Privacy, Personal Relationships, Parental Rights, Adult Rights and Responsibilities, Crime and Justice, Death Penalty, and Self-Defense.

Then Economic Liberty, subdivided as: Aggression, Property and Contract, Environment, Energy and Resources, Government Finance and Spending, Government Debt, Government Employees, Money and Financial Markets, Marketplace Freedom, Licensing, Sex Work, Labor Markets, Education, Health Care, and Retirement and Income Security.

Finally it’s Securing Liberty, broken down into National Defense, Internal Security and Individual Rights, International Affairs, Free Trade and Migration, Rights and Discrimination, Representative Government, and Self-Determination.

So! Who did the Libertarians nominate to be their candidate for president this year? Chase Oliver. Who is Chase Oliver? Well… if you didn’t know better you’d think he were a progressive Democrat. Here are tweets about him from a couple of well-known Twitter accounts:

If you have trouble reading either tweet, the four things the Libertarian’s standard-bearer believes in and has a record of advocating for are: “trans” surgery for teenagers, males in female sports, open borders, and mask and vaccine mandates.

Below are the two Libertarian Platform provisions relating to immigration and individual rights. Read their way, in the original globalist, it’s anarchy, open borders, and America last. Read my way — edited with an America First focus — it grants their Libertarian values to Americans in America, which, I thought, was the point, so let’s make it make sense.

ORIGINAL: Section 3.4 Free Trade and Migration:

We support the removal of governmental impediments to free trade. Political freedom and escape from tyranny demand that individuals not be unreasonably constrained by government in the crossing of political boundaries. Economic freedom demands the unrestricted movement of human as well as financial capital across national borders.

MODIFIED to AMERICA FIRST: Section 3.4 Free Trade and Migration:

We support the removal of governmental impediments to free trade. Political freedom and escape from tyranny demands orderly, lawful, and efficient immigration of non-Americans into America.* Economic freedom demands the unrestricted movement of American humans as well as American financial capital out of America’s borders to wherever Americans deem it most welcome.

*A clause in Section 3.5, the very next section, actually demands America First, but they’re seemingly too stupid to know it. We’ll get to it momentarily, but in the meantime, much better my way, right? The American government should place no restrictions on you or your money leaving our borders at all, and those outside our borders who are not American have to be processed in, in an orderly fashion. This is such common sense it’s insane it needs to be said, but here we are.

ORIGINAL Section 3.5 Rights and Discrimination:

Libertarians embrace the concept that all people are born with certain inherent rights. We reject the idea that a natural right can ever impose an obligation upon others to fulfill that “right.” We uphold and defend the rights of every person, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or any other aspect of their identity. Government should neither deny nor abridge any individual’s human right based upon sex, wealth, ethnicity, creed, age, national origin, personal habits, political preference, or sexual orientation. Members of private organizations retain their rights to set whatever standards of association they deem appropriate, and individuals are free to respond with ostracism, boycotts, and other free market solutions.

MODIFIED to AMERICA FIRST Section 3.5 Rights and Discrimination:

Libertarians embrace the concept that Americans are born with certain inherent rights. We reject the idea that an American natural right can ever impose an obligation upon other Americans to fulfill that “right.” We uphold and defend the rights of every American, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or any other aspect of their identity. Government should neither deny nor abridge any individual American’s human right based upon sex, wealth, ethnicity, creed, age, national origin, personal habits, political preference, or sexual orientation. Members of private American organizations retain their rights to set whatever standards of association they deem appropriate, and Americans are free to respond with lawful, peaceful, non-violent, and other free market solutions.

The phrase that demands America First but they’re too stupid to know it? The phrase about “obligations.” (From the ORIGINAL Section 3.5 “We reject the idea that a natural right can ever impose an obligation upon others to fulfill that ‘right.’”) Good grief. SOMEBODY has to PAY for all these unskilled, unwelcome migrants once they get here. That “obligation” has been placed on us. We can not like it all day long, but the Biden administration’s open borders policy has clearly saddled us, the American taxpayer, with that “obligation.” Re-written as America First, Sections 3.4 and 3.5 are in harmony, and would actually make sense.

In summary, where today’s Libertarians go so catastrophically wrong is they forget it’s A-m-e-r-i-c-a-n-s who are free and have uniquely A-m-e-r-i-c-a-n rights, not every human being on planet earth who can walk across our borders. Their entire platform is a jumble of utterly illogical and embarrassingly juvenile contradictions. Were it re-written as America First, it would at least make sense, even if you didn’t agree with every tenant (like the section on Sex Work).

So! Libertarians! You had an America First president address you. Get in the business of American politics, not globalist religion, or you are welcome to “keep getting your 3%” as President Trump so kindly reminded you is your lot in life.

Image: Public domain.